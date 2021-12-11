MURPHY | Joy is beyond party glee

Someone reflected on a workplace Christmas party. He could remember laughing and joking. He remembered starting to “feel good” from the drinks. But when it was over, he did not remember what happened or what he said and did. Christmas joy is not for mindless parties. It is not about comparing gifts, consuming, swilling, flirting, making fun of others.

God is all for fun. Jesus and the disciples must have had hilarious times. You can know that by what a great time you have in fellowship which shares discoveries, shares grace at forgiveness over mistakes, or relates the fun of helping another person walk. Have you ever had a laugh watching a new colt try to walk or a child mistaking new words? You do not deride them, you enjoy the effort to grow.

The joy of Christmas is celebration of something God has done that still affects us. The awesome, magnificent God of heaven came in history as a person. Someone said most babies are born and then they die, but Mary’s baby was born to die. He came to suffer for the sins of lowly, unwilling persons. He came to rescue human beings and communities from degrading and killing one another. What a great relief and source of laughter to know your sin burden is forgiven, to know where you will be forever! It is exciting to enjoy a power to treat people better and change a corner of the world. It is exhilarating to know you have a purpose for existing. It is hilarious fun to get to know more of God’s big family. (What makes it stiff is to put on for each other or judge each other rather than accept one other.)