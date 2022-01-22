MURPHY | Anchors for life’s storms

Awesome storms this year: Economic chaos, leadership crisis, terrorism, unexpected personal crises. In Acts 27, the Holy Spirit uses at least 4 anchors to help us navigate the storms of our living, since we will be tested.

» The first anchor: God will BE THERE! Verse 33 says the Lord’s angel stood beside Paul. He was held by the unbreakable cable of God’s forgiving love. Through faith in Christ, we know his anchor holds; nothing separates us from his love.

» A second anchor: Since we are sure God will be there, we can BELIEVE & trust him. Faith displaces fear of storms. The angel said, “Do not be afraid, Paul!” Paul said, “Keep up your courage, men!” That was like the message at Jesus’ birth & resurrection: “Do not be afraid! … good news of great joy … for all people.” “Do not be afraid! … He is not here. He has risen!” Anguish over uncertainties eat away health, happiness and future. The Lord is on board a stormy life, helping us face the worst.

» The third anchor: We can believe and then BECOME what he wants. In verse 24, the angel affirms a purpose that Paul was told, “You will stand before Caesar.” While in a Roman jail, he witnessed to his guards. When you cast that anchor of purpose into a raging sea, it holds you off the rocks of discouragement. When you know why you are alive, you can take any storm and grasp any opportunities he offers.

» The fourth anchor: We can become his purpose as we BEHAVE according to his will. Live in obedience to him. In verse 31, some of the crew tried to grab the lifeboat & escape. But Paul said, “Unless they stay with the ship, the rest cannot be saved.” So they cut the lifeboats loose, dropped anchors, and prayed for daylight. We need to hold on, to God’s promises. Sometimes we can only hold on and pray. Another act of obedience is to hold on together. Soldiers on the boat wanted to kill prisoners to prevent escaping. The centurion prevented that to save Paul.

The Lord allows testing to strip us of all we depend on besides him: the tackle, the cargo, provisions, even the ship. Jesus said, “In the world you will have tribulation … I have overcome the world.” Storms will come & go this year. We will walk on the shore with new hope and confidence in him as our certain Savior & dependable Lord.

Charlie Murphy, a retired Presbyterian pastor, who pastored more than 20 years in Erwin and Bristol and supplied in Blountville, Surgoinsville and others, now lives in Burlington, North Carolina. Contact him at bristol3cm@gmail.com