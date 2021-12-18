MATTINGLY | What is Christmas? Siri knows more than some believers

“Lots of people seem to be missing the point,” he said. “They fail to see how the birth of Jesus is part of a larger story of redemption.”

For example, 72% of those surveyed agreed that Jesus was born more than 2,000 years ago — with 49% strongly agreeing with that statement. However, while 80% affirmed that Jesus is the Son of God the Father, only 41% said Jesus existed — as part of the Holy Trinity — before his birth in Bethlehem. Nearly a third (32%) disagreed with that belief and another 28% were not sure.

It wasn’t surprising that religiously unaffiliated Americans were the least likely to agree with the survey questions about the birth and identity of Jesus. However, 48% of these so-called “nones” said they believed that Jesus is the Son of God, and 33% said that it’s true that Jesus was born 2,000 years ago in Bethlehem.

Why was Jesus born? More than half (51%) affirmed that he “came to give his life for many,” while 31% agreed that Jesus came to “give life in abundance” and to “give his life as a ransom for many.” Only 8% incorrectly affirmed that Jesus came to “condemn sinners.”