MATTINGLY: ‘Unidentified aerial phenomena’ and debates about a creator

Pope Francis has brushed away similar questions about extraterrestrials. In 2015, he told the Paris Match news magazine: “I think that we should stick to what the scientists tell us, still aware that the Creator is infinitely greater than our knowledge.”

But discussions of extraterrestrial life raise the same “Creator” questions that cause fierce arguments on Earth.

For example, some scientists have speculated that aliens may be linked to life on Earth. In a 1973 paper entitled “Directed Panspermia,” Francis Crick — co-discoverer of DNA structure — and biochemist Leslie Orgel noted that life may have been “deliberately transmitted ... by intelligent beings on another planet. We conclude that it is possible that life reached the Earth in this way, but that the scientific evidence is inadequate at the present time to say anything about the probability.”

That would raise another ultimate question, according to evolutionist Richard Dawkins of Oxford, a popular evangelist for atheism. During one “intelligent design” debate, he wrote that “even if our species was created by space alien designers, those designers themselves would have to have arisen from simpler antecedents — so they can’t be an ultimate explanation for anything.”