MATTINGLY | RNA names Jan. 6 riot the year’s top religion event

“Thank you, Heavenly Father ... for this opportunity to stand up for our God-given inalienable rights,” he said in a video of his U.S. Senate remarks from the vice president’s chair. “Thank you, divine, omniscient, omnipotent, omnipresent Creator God for filling this chamber with your white light and love. Thank you for filling this chamber with patriots that love you and that love Christ. ...

“Thank you for allowing the United States of America to be reborn. Thank you for allowing us to get rid of the communists, the globalists and the traitors within our government.”

That was one loud voice. A big question that must be answered, in future trials and the U.S. House investigation, is whether it’s true — as claimed by The New York Times — that the “most extreme corners of support for Mr. Trump have become inextricable from some parts of white evangelical power in America.” For that to be true, investigators will need to find links between the illegal Jan. 6 attack and evangelicals in major denominations, megachurches, publishers and parachurch groups, as well as seminaries, colleges and universities.

Here is the rest of the 2021 RNA Top 10 list: