MATTINGLY: Lisa Beamer on the lessons she learned after 9/11

The details of the Flight 93 passenger revolt were soon made public — a story of courage and sacrifice welcomed by a stunned nation.

“Todd became a hero within 72 hours of his death,” said Lisa Beamer, during a Wheaton College chapel service marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11. “I can only describe what happened next as divinely orchestrated chaos, and I do believe that.

“Everyone from the White House to CNN to Oprah Winfrey wanted to talk to me, wanted to know more about Todd, wanted to put me on TV, wanted to take pictures of my family, wanted to know how I was coping. The phone rang nonstop for days and weeks, and when there was a knock at the door, it may have been anyone from a neighbor delivering dinner to a full news crew with cameras rolling.”

Beamer said she answered questions about her husband in the “only way that rang true to me, because Todd loved his life, but he knew that his life was much more than his 32 years on this Earth. His soul was secure even when his body wasn’t — because Jesus was his savior.”

There was more to the story. Journalists also wanted to know what gave her comfort and hope, as the mother of two young boys who was also four months from the birth of a daughter.