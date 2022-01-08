MATTINGLY | Latin Mass meets Chicago rules

Since the late 19th century, Catholics have recited the Prayer to St. Michael when facing disease, disaster and despair.

It proclaims, in part: “St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. ... O Prince of the heavenly hosts, by the power of God, thrust into hell Satan, and all the evil spirits, who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls.”

Before Vatican II, this prayer was often recited after Mass, although it wasn’t in the rubrics. In 1994, St. Pope John Paul II urged Catholics to embrace it — while preaching on threats to the unborn.

The faithful at St. Joseph’s Parish in Libertyville, Illinois, stopped reciting the Prayer to St. Michael aloud after Masses this past summer. While debate continues about what the Archdiocese of Chicago instructed, livestreamed remarks by the associate pastor went viral during a “worship wars” surge in modern Catholicism.

“What I’m going to say, I’m going to say this with a lot of respect. Following the directive of Cardinal Cupich, we want to remind everyone that the Prayer of St. Michael is not to be said publicly following Mass,” said Father Emanuel Torres-Fuentes. “As a priest, I have to obey, and I obey this at peace.”