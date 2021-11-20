MATTINGLY | Face to face with the words and mysteries of C.S. Lewis

While historians argue about what C.S. Lewis did or didn’t say, it can be stated with absolute certainty that the Oxford don never patted down his rumpled, professorial tweed jacket before exclaiming, “Where’s my phone?”

That line occurs at the start of “The Most Reluctant Convert,” as actor Max McLean enters a movie set preparing for the first scene. Seconds later, the camera follows him into the real Oxford, England, where Lewis was a scholar and tutor at Magdalen College.

At first, the famous Christian writer explains how he became an atheist. When he walks into the real White Horse pub, he orders two pints of beer, with one for the viewer. Soon, scenes from his memories spring to life, with Lewis striding through them as a narrator.

“Lewis is in his imagination. He’s personified in his thoughts. ... I do think that the structure emerged out of the fact that Lewis had a lot to say,” said McLean, laughing.

Thus, director Norman Stone — a BAFTA winner for BBC’s “Shadowlands” — let the “voice of Lewis articulate his struggle, his passion,” said McLean. “(Lewis) is one of those rare individuals where one’s intellect, one’s emotions and one’s spirituality are completely intertwined.”