MATTINGLY: Are United Methodist liberals still afraid to act?

As one of the founders of the United Methodist Centrist Movement, the Rev. Doug Damron spent years hiding his rejection of his church’s rule that the “practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching.”

Centrists used a “perfectly delicious” theological platform defined by words such as “unity,” “peace” and “moderate,” he said, during a recent guest sermon at the historic Broad Street United Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio. After decades of fighting about sex, many hoped “traditionalists” and “progressives” could keep “United” attached to “Methodist.”

The goal was “compromise,” said Damron, a “sweet word” that hid a “status quo of oppression.” But there was “an institution to protect,” and many clergy feared being honest. Thus, they didn’t openly attack the denomination’s Book of Discipline.

“By nature, I am a rule follower,” he said. “I knew that such defiance may have cost me my clergy credentials.”

Now it’s time for candor and courage, said Damron. When United Methodists finally split, conservatives will build a church defined “by who they will exclude today and who they will exclude tomorrow.” The question is whether progressives will act on their convictions.