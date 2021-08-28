Love takes over during 2nd annual Rock Revival and Smoke ’Em If You Got ’Em Community BBQ

“Dude, I’m telling you, Devyn Booher, she’s a phenomenal singer,” said Hall. “She’s using it for God.”

So, while churches, including Realife, closed last year, Kirk got to work; He wrote “In the Sweet By-n-By 2021.” As time went by, the song materialized in terms of whom was to sing what during its recording. Hall leads the church’s band each Sunday, so he was a given.

As for Booher, she proved providential.

“She’s never sung anywhere,” Kirk said. “Jimi heard her singing. She was too afraid to sing in front of everybody. Now she’s singing in front of everybody.”

Copies of the song on CD will go on sale on Sunday, Sept. 26, during a community barbecue event, Smoke ’Em If You Got ’Em, at Realife Church. Backyard barbecue experts are invited to bring their best, which will be judged. Prizes will be given for the best of the lot.

“It’s for the community,” Kirk said. “It’s free to enter and free for all to come and eat.”

The barbecue follows the Realife’s 2nd annual Rock Revival: His Rhythm, Our Roots. The series of themed sermons begin on Sunday, Sept. 5 and continue each Sunday thereafter throughout the month of September.