Love takes over during 2nd annual Rock Revival and Smoke ’Em If You Got ’Em Community BBQ

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Joel Kirk sat with a guitar across his lap and in his hands. Headphones covered his ears. Microphones close, he began to play a whiplashing rhythm.
Momentarily, a full band chimed in around Kirk. After nearly 30 seconds, Jimi Hall sang.
Thus begins the song “In the Sweet By-n-By 2021.” Written by Kirk, members of Realife Church in Bristol, Tennessee, recently recorded the song. CDs of the tune go on sale for about $5 on Sunday, Sept. 26. Digital downloads will become available for purchase two days later.
“All the proceeds will go to our Until Love Runs This Town initiatives, both locally and internationally,” said Kirk, pastor of Realife Church.
Comparatively, Realife Church stands as a new church. Located on Weaver Pike near Bristol Tennessee High School, like most churches in the area, it suffered during the past year-plus of the nationwide pandemic.
“Until Love Runs This Town started during the pandemic,” said Billy Frye, operations pastor at Realife. “Everything was just chaos.”
For instance, Realife closed its doors for 13 weeks last year.
In addition to online services, church leadership devised a reply in the form of Until Love Runs This Town. The mission funds such community drives as providing Christmas gifts to underprivileged children and underwriting the church’s now-annual Boo Bash in October.
“Every church should have a mission,” Kirk said. “We want to love God and serve our community until love runs this town.”
Enter the song and accompanying video for “In the Sweet By-n-By 2021.” Recorded in Abingdon at Blind Otter Recording Studio, the song and video fit well within today’s realm of contemporary Christian rock.
“Honestly,” Kirk said, “I wanted to write a song to pay homage to the past. You’ve heard ‘In the Sweet By and By.’ I wanted to pay homage to those days.”
Jimi Hall, a longtime local singer and guitarist, shares lead vocals with a newcomer, Devyn Booher. A chorus of a dozen or so singers augment a song that gradually swells to a triumphant pinnacle by song’s end.
Altogether, the song proclaims and projects joy abundant.
“Dude, I’m telling you, Devyn Booher, she’s a phenomenal singer,” said Hall. “She’s using it for God.”
So, while churches, including Realife, closed last year, Kirk got to work; He wrote “In the Sweet By-n-By 2021.” As time went by, the song materialized in terms of whom was to sing what during its recording. Hall leads the church’s band each Sunday, so he was a given.
As for Booher, she proved providential.
“She’s never sung anywhere,” Kirk said. “Jimi heard her singing. She was too afraid to sing in front of everybody. Now she’s singing in front of everybody.”
Copies of the song on CD will go on sale on Sunday, Sept. 26, during a community barbecue event, Smoke ’Em If You Got ’Em, at Realife Church. Backyard barbecue experts are invited to bring their best, which will be judged. Prizes will be given for the best of the lot.
“It’s for the community,” Kirk said. “It’s free to enter and free for all to come and eat.”
The barbecue follows the Realife’s 2nd annual Rock Revival: His Rhythm, Our Roots. The series of themed sermons begin on Sunday, Sept. 5 and continue each Sunday thereafter throughout the month of September.
As with their previous Rock Revival, each Sunday’s service will emanate from a particular rock ’n’ roll song. For instance, one of Kirk’s sermons will derive from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ song, “I Won’t Back Down.”
“We’ll do a classic rock song each Sunday,” Kirk, who wore a Pink Floyd shirt as he spoke at the church on Wednesday, said.
As heat of Wednesday mounted, Kirk played the song over the church’s loudspeakers. His, Hall’s, and Frye’s heads bobbed in time to the rhythmic song, which clocks in at about four minutes long.
“Hear the angels sing a song of hope,” goes the song. “Sing along! Hallelujah!”
Infectious as love, the euphoric “In the Sweet By-n-By 2021” projects hope eternal and exultation boundless.
“That was awesome!” Kirk said in the video for the song upon its conclusion.
Whether in the form of a song or an event, Kirk said the church underscores people and not politics. Their intent, he said, was to adhere to the Bible, love Christ, and to spread the word of God as extensively as possible.
In song and sermon, Kirk and company operate in the name of love.
“Love doesn’t take sides,” Kirk said. “Love takes over.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at CityDesk@bristolnews.com.