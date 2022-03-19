Longtime missionaries to Ukraine whose ministry was destroyed by bombs will speak in downtown Bristol on March 27

If You Go » Who & What: Gennady and Mina Podgaisky, Missionaries to Ukraine » When: Sunday, March 27, at 11 a.m. (they will also appear at a churchwide breakfast and Q&A) » Where: First Baptist Church, 125 Sedgefield St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: Free, though donations to Ukraine relief are accepted » Info: 276-669-8191 » Web, audio and video: www.fbcbristol.org

Imagine if it was our own town under Russian attack: bombs whistling overhead, armed troops on the ground, bullets in the blue sky.

That’s Ukraine right now. A political powder keg that burst upon invasion from neighboring Russia, Ukrainian people under siege and threat of death literally do not know what tomorrow will bring.

Gennady and Mina Podgaisky offer hope. Longtime missionaries to Ukraine, they will appear and speak in downtown Bristol on Sunday, March 27, during the 11 a.m. worship service at First Baptist Church.

“Gennady and Mina run a foster ministry in Ukraine,” said Kris Aaron, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. “It has been bombed and destroyed.”

Their ministry, the Village of Hope, consists of a group of buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine.

During the onslaught in Ukraine, the Podgaiskys — who left Ukraine on Dec. 4, reside in North Carolina.

“Somehow, a rocket went through a window, and exploded,” said Mina Podgaisky by phone from North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon. “One of the largest buildings, which houses the offices and some foster families, has been hit.”

A Ukrainian guard, who filmed the rubble from across the street from the Village of Hope, sent a video to the Podgaiskys mere days ago.

“One of the walls is still standing,” Podgaisky said. “That building is called The Lighthouse. It has been destroyed.”

Inhabitants, which included a woman in her mid-50s by the name of Galina, had been evacuated. No one occupied the Village of Hope’s building when it came under fire.

“They have been practicing to go into bunkers from World War II since December,” Podgaisky said. “They went to a Baptist church, which is one block away. They were there for 15 days. But they are in Kyiv, and Kyiv is being bombed as we speak.”

Galina does not have to imagine the threats under which hers and the lives of other Ukrainians remain. In a communication with the Podgaiskys, Galina described the experience as one of hell, that she was in living hell.

It’s as if Dante’s “Inferno” opened wide and gulped.

You can help those people. What may seem a world away from Bristol, isn’t so far at all.

“The world is smaller than people realize,” Aaron said, whose First Baptist Church hosted the Podgaiskys last summer via Zoom. “We are not as isolated as we think we are. Because the world is smaller, our impact to do good is greater.”

The Podgaiskys work as field personnel in Kyiv, Ukraine, as part of Georgia-based Cooperative Baptist Fellowship (CBF). They founded the Village of Hope, a ministry center that comprises a number of buildings, in December 2002. They serve foster families. According to their website, they currently serve three foster families with a total of 21 children.

Each of them has been displaced during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Once again, you can help. They are in need of Neosporin, gauze, medical tape, and toothbrushes. Items can be dropped off at First Baptist Church. Likewise, monetary donations, which can be transferred quickly and directly to people in Ukraine, are needed.

“People do want to help,” Aaron said. “We want to give people the opportunity to help. You don’t have to be a member of First Baptist to attend and help. We would love for you to come by and drop off supplies. There’s a huge need.”

Multiple avenues through which people can donate exist.

“They can give to CBF International, they can give online, or they can give to us,” Mina Podgaisky said. “One hundred percent of the money goes to Ukrainian relief.”

Gennady and Mina Podgaisky will accept donations during their visit to First Baptist Church in Bristol. Additionally, they will speak of their two-decade mission past as well as obvious challenges in the moment and beyond that Ukrainians face.

“They are resilient people,” Mina Podgaisky said. “We will be speaking about the ministry we have been doing for 19 years in Ukraine. It began as a children’s ministry. Unfortunately, we’re seeing a repeat of history. Now like never before, [the numbers of orphans] has grown.”

Miracles abound. Prayer works, Podgaisky said. In addition to tangible aid, they seek prayers from people worldwide, including those of whom live in Bristol.

“The number one thing would be prayer,” she said. “We’ve seen many miracles done by God. Pray that the tanks will run out of gas. Pray that the rifles will not work.”

Again, imagine those tanks motoring down State Street and firing upon the citizenry of Bristol. Whether one resides in Ukraine or Appalachia, no one wants to hunker in bunkers to avoid incoming rocket fire.

“They’re losing places they call home — their schools, their homes, and of course, people are losing their lives,” Podgaisky said. “There’s so much evil. Grieving will go on for years and years. But they are trying to survive.”

Once more, picture as best you can, incoming missiles that obliterate your neighbor’s house. Perhaps your entire neighborhood was reduced to rubble. Maybe even your own home, gone, the lives of loved ones, obliterated.

That’s reality for countless citizens of Ukraine yesterday, today, and for an indeterminate number of tomorrows.

And you can help. Money’s tight for many, but time for prayer is upon us. Prayer works, Podgaisky said.

“The Bible says that prayers of the just can move mountains,” Podgaisky said. “Pray for the families. Pray for the families separated.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.