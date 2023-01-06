Local Roman Catholic leaders issue statements on the death of Pope Benedict XVI

Bishop Richard F. Stika (Catholic Diocese of Knoxville, Tenn.):

"He appointed me a bishop, and for that I will always be grateful. It was January 2009, almost 14 years ago, when I received the call from the papal nuncio informing me that Pope Benedict would like me to be the next bishop of Knoxville. For that reason, I will always feel a special connection to this pope. As pope and pope emeritus, he was a kind and gentle shepherd. I join everyone in the Diocese of Knoxville in praying for peace, comfort, and eternal rest for Pope Benedict XVI."

Cardinal Justin Rigali:

"I had the privilege of knowing Pope Benedict for many years, going back to his time as a cardinal of the Church — Cardinal Ratzinger. I have always admired his expertise in terms of theology and understanding the Church. He was an excellent theologian and will be remembered as a theologian.

"It was a privilege to participate in the election of Pope Benedict. I can remember when I went up to the pope and knelt before him to show my respect and offer to him my pledge to be faithful and obedient, the first thing that Pope Benedict said to me was, Happy Birthday, your eminence. It was my 70th birthday. Pope Benedict remembered that, and that is a memory I will always carry with me."

Bishop Barry C. Knestout (Catholic Diocese of Roanoke, Va.):

“We grieve with the rest of the world at the passing of His Holiness, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. He will be remembered for many accomplishments in his papacy, but perhaps, his most notable success we will look back and remember him for is his accomplishment as president of the Commission for Drafting the Catechism of the Catholic Church in which he immersed himself for six years of intense work.

“I have a special bond to the retired pope as much of my early formation of my episcopacy is linked to him. Pope Benedict named me an auxiliary bishop for Washington and my episcopal motto “Christ Our Hope” I chose was also the theme of his papal visit in 2008 to Washington. It was an immense honor for me to meet him and co-chair the committee that planned his papal visit 14 years ago. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have met him.

“As I mentioned when I first came to the diocese, I found Pope Benedict to have been a witness to hope, a virtue that is especially needed in our present age.

Although, he is known as an academic and theologian, his writings, especially those reflecting on the life of Christ, offered practical and widely appreciated pastoral reflections. His pastoral sensitivity and ability to communicate with a wide audience were gifts that went hand in hand with his theological and doctrinal expertise. I admired him for his gentle spirit, and his dedication to the life and good of the church as well as his clear love for Christ. I ask all in the diocese to join me in prayer for Pope Benedict XVI and the repose of his soul.”