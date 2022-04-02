 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LAWSON: What Jesus taught

Mark Lawson

Jesus said (Matt. 11:27), “No man knoweth the Son, but the Father; neither knoweth any man the Father, save the Son.” No one had a more accurate understanding of God than did Christ Jesus. He claimed no selfhood apart from divine Mind, God: (John 10:30) “I and my Father are one.” He claimed no personal ability; (John 8:28) “I do nothing of myself.” He also knew our origin, our real parent: (Matt. 23:9) “call no man your father upon the earth: for one is your Father, which is in heaven.” Jesus knew the truth about God and his creation, and he daily demonstrated that truth of real being. Although the world believed that man was material, Jesus proved that man is entirely spiritual, that he is not an admixture of matter and spirit.

The Apostle Paul discerned that truth: (Acts 17:28): “in him we live, and move, and have our being.” Jesus demonstrated that truth. Rising from the tomb, Jesus proved that life neither was in matter nor subject to destruction by crucifixion. He did not teach that God exists in a material heaven or that he dwells in a particular place; to the contrary he said (Luke 17:21), “the kingdom of God is within you.” Neither Jesus nor Paul taught that salvation was a future event; Jesus said (Luke 17:21), “Say not ye, There are yet four months, and then cometh harvest? Behold, I say unto you, Lift up your eyes, and look on the fields; for they are white already to harvest” and Paul said (II Cor. 6:2), “now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.”

In “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” Mary Baker Eddy writes: “Now,” cried the apostle, “is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation,” — meaning, not that now men must prepare for a future-world salvation, or safety, but that now is the time in which to experience that salvation in spirit and in life.” Jesus rejected by word and deed any belief that man must suffer sin, disease or death. He demonstrated a proper attitude toward those false claimants: he denied them, he rejected them and he healed them. He classified evil (John 8:44) as “a liar, and the father of it.” We must adopt that same attitude, and we can do so through prayer.

We must retreat into our inmost thought and humbly pray to our Father “in secret” (Matt. 6:6); that is, we must open our thought to what God wants us to know. We must put off a mortal concept about life and substance, or (Eph. 22-24) put off the “old man” and put on the “new man” which is our real identity in Christ. Encouraging us, Eddy writes “Stick to the truth of being in contradistinction to the error that life, substance, or intelligence can be in matter. Plead with an honest conviction of truth and a clear perception of the unchanging, unerring, and certain effect of divine science. Then, if your fidelity is half equal to the truth of your plea, you will heal the sick.”

Mr. Lawson is president of Christian Science Society, Bristol, Tennessee, and he may be contacted at mlawson@elliottlawson.com.

