Through simile, metaphor, and parable, Jesus reached people “where they were” and taught them who they were: the expression or idea of God. He said, “I will open my mouth in parables; I will utter things which have been kept secret from the foundation of the world,” and by his word and works, he became “the door” through which mankind may “go in and out, and find pasture.” (See John 10:9.)

In his parable of the tares and wheat (see Matthew 13:24-30), a householder plants wheat, but an enemy sows tares (weeds) among the wheat in an attempt to ruin the householder’s work. When his servants seek to pull up the tares, the householder stops them. He tells them to ignore the tares until they mature, for with maturity will come the ability to distinguish the good from the bad. They will then retain the good and discard the bad.

Similar to this parable is the allegory found in Genesis chapters 1 and 2 in which two versions of Creation are presented. The Elohisitic version is found in chapter 1 through verse 3 of chapter 2 wherein God is called Elohim. The Jehovistic version begins in chapter 2 at verse 4 wherein God is called Johovah. In the first version, Elohim creates man in His image and likeness (Genesis 1:26) concluding (Genesis 2:1) that “the heavens and earth were finished, and all the host of them.” In the second (Genesis 2:6), a “mist” obscures spiritual facts and represents man as mortal.

With respect to Jesus’ parable, Elohim is the “householder” who creates man in the image and likeness of Spirit, God, not in the image of dust or matter. Through his parable, Jesus teaches us to identify ourselves as God’s “good seed,” and not be fooled by “tares” or lies of mortal belief. In "Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures," Mary Baker Eddy writes, “Jesus beheld in Science the perfect man, who appeared to him where sinning mortal man appears to mortals. In this perfect man the Savior saw God’s own likeness, and this correct view of man healed the sick. Thus Jesus taught that the kingdom of God is intact, universal, and that man is pure and holy.”

Starting today we can resolve to identify ourselves as God’s good seed, and stop identifying with mortality or believing the lies of the carnal mind. It makes no difference how long we may have wrongly identified with mortality. God’s seed is good, and He preserves and protects us. Let us set about patiently and persistently identifying who we really are — and distinguish ourselves from what we are not and never have been.