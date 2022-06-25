LAWSON | The power of gratitude

Before he raised Lazarus from the grave, Jesus prayed to the Father, “I knew that thou hearest me always: but because of the people which stand by I said it, that they may believe that thou hast sent me.” Traditional thought said that one could not be raised from death after three days, and Lazarus had been dead for four days. But Jesus commanded Lazarus to “come forth.” Bound by graveclothes, Lazarus appeared and Jesus commanded to “loose him, and let him go.” (See John 11:18-44.) Jesus’ prayer confirmed his own teaching (see Mark 11:24) that “What things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them.”

Do we regularly recognize and accept that “every good gift and every perfect gift” comes from our Father-Mother God? (See James 1:17.) If not, we can begin to do so. As we recognize and express gratitude for the good in our lives, we effectively claim good and reject evil. This “claiming” is effective prayer, enlightening thought and promoting spiritual understanding. Such prayer destroys fear and doubt. It brings a growing conviction that God is All-in-all, and that in him “we live, and move, and have our being.” (See Acts 17:28.) In God’s All-ness, we see that evil can have no presence or power.

James wrote (James 3:11-12), “Doth a fountain send forth at the same place sweet water and bitter? Can the fig tree, my brethren, bear olive berries? either a vine, figs? so can no fountain both yield salt water and fresh.” We must examine our thoughts. Where do they originate? Fearful or negative thoughts are not really “our” thoughts, but suggestions of the carnal mind and opposed to God. (See Romans 8:7.)

Mary Baker Eddy writes in “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures”: “Gratitude is much more than a verbal expression of thanks. Action expresses more gratitude than speech.” We must daily claim and be grateful for good. Gratitude enlightens our experience and removes mental darkness. True gratitude acknowledges the good in our lives. More than this, however, it demonstrates our acceptance of good.

A favorite hymn establishes the power of gratitude:

A grateful heart a garden is,

Where there is always room

For every lovely, Godlike grace

To come to perfect bloom.

A grateful heart a fortress is,

A staunch and rugged tower,

Where God’s omnipotence, revealed,

Girds man with mighty power.

A grateful heart a temple is,

A shrine so pure and white,

Where angels of His presence keep

Calm watch by day or night.

Grant then, dear Father-Mother, God,

Whatever else befall,

This largess of a grateful heart

That loves and blesses all.

