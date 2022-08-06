LAWSON | The mind of Christ

Common misperceptions: that train tracks merge in the distance; that a ship is “lost” when it sails to the horizon; and that the Sun really orbits Earth. These errors have been corrected through science to show that the tracks remain parallel, the ship is merely following the curve of Earth, and Earth’s rotation only appears to make the Sun move. Enlightened thought, grounded by law, rejects erroneous human perception and establishes the fact.

Jesus relied upon divine Science when he healed sickness, sin, death, and fed the multitudes. He proved that spiritual law is more powerful than any law of medicine or heredity that makes men suffer; spiritual law is more reliable than mortal laws of supply and demand that relegate men to poverty and want. Divine law is known and accepted through the mind of Christ that Paul said (1 Corinthians 2:16) is available to all. Jesus assured us (John 14:12) that as we understand and are receptive to this law, we can emulate his mighty works.

The mind of Christ is not in a brain, but it is the ever-present, ever-active, all-powerful, and all-knowing divine Mind, God. This Mind revealed to Jesus a totally spiritual concept of man and the universe, a divine idea completely unknown to human perception and comprehension. Unless we are guided by this Mind, we see “through a glass, darkly,” and as we yield to the spiritual truth of God and man, we can know “even as also [we are] known.” (1 Corinthians 13:12) In Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, Mary Baker Eddy writes: “Jesus beheld in Science the perfect man, who appeared to him where sinning mortal man appears to mortals. In this perfect man the Saviour saw God’s own likeness, and this correct view of man healed the sick.”

Each of us has the ability to perceive our perfect, spiritual nature. Human conceit and false theology taught that the Earth was flat, and that Earth (not the Sun) was the center of the solar system. Ignorant mortal thought refuses to acknowledge the actuality of Spirit, of the spiritual universe, and that man is God’s likeness. Through prayer, the “Spirit of God” reveals these facts to human consciousness (1 Corinthians 2:10), making it possible to bring into “captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ.” (2 Corinthians 10:5)

In order to bring thought into obedience of Christ, one must separate the “tares” from the wheat in consciousness. We must gather true and God-like ideas, and reject erroneous, limited and material beliefs. Having done that, we cherish the good and cast out the bad. (See Matthew 13:24-30.) As we seek to learn the facts through the Science of Being and realize and accept the spiritual facts of man and the universe, we will bless and heal ourselves and others.