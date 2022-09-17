LAWSON | The effect of God's allness

In Psalms (139:7-10) we read: “Whither shall I go from thy spirit? or whither shall I flee from thy presence? If I ascend up into heaven, thou art there: if I make my bed in hell, behold, thou art there. If I take the wings of the morning, and dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea; Even there shall thy hand lead me, and thy right hand shall hold me.” Thus, we are assured of God’s ever-presence, and that we can never be separated from Him.

Contrast the Psalmist’s conviction with the carnal mind’s doubts and fears: it seems that evil (lack, sin, sickness, accidents, death) is ever-present. Some may ask: “why does God allow [fill in the blank…including hurricanes] to occur?” I suggest a different question: “Why do we blame God for humanity’s suffering when Jesus did not do so?” We should not.

Habakkuk tells us (1:13), “Thou art of purer eyes than to behold evil, and canst not look on iniquity.” And Ephesians 4:6 confirms that there is “One God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all, and in you all.” This pretty well assures us that evil, in whatever form, can have no real presence or power, and that any suggestion to the contrary is a lie. In fact, John 8:44 records that Jesus called the devil (evil) a “murderer from the beginning” that “abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him,” and that he is a “liar” and the “father” of lies. We must adopt the Master’s conviction on this point.

Both the Old and New Testament assure us of God’s presence and protecting power. How may we express more conviction about the omnipresence of good (God) and the correlative powerlessness of evil? First, we must day-by-day dwell in the “secret place of the most High” (Psalms 91:1), and in the “high and holy place” (Isaiah 57:15) of spiritual awareness. This “place” is not a physical location, but spiritualized consciousness developed through humble, persistent prayer. Such thought is our “refuge and fortress” and dwelling therein we put on God’s “shield and buckler.” Psalms 91 and 139 assure us that we are safe in the power of Love’s presence.

In her primary work, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” Mary Baker Eddy writes: “God is one. The allness of Deity is His oneness … Allness is the measure of the infinite, and nothing less can express God.” When challenged by the appearance of evil, we should cling to God’s allness, which is more than sufficient to oppose any appearance of evil. We don’t have to create or channel our “secret place,” because it already exists. We are already there, “For in him we live, and move, and have our being.” (Acts 17:28)