 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Saturday Sermon

LAWSON | The effect of God's allness

  • 0

In Psalms (139:7-10) we read: “Whither shall I go from thy spirit? or whither shall I flee from thy presence? If I ascend up into heaven, thou art there: if I make my bed in hell, behold, thou art there. If I take the wings of the morning, and dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea; Even there shall thy hand lead me, and thy right hand shall hold me.” Thus, we are assured of God’s ever-presence, and that we can never be separated from Him.

Contrast the Psalmist’s conviction with the carnal mind’s doubts and fears: it seems that evil (lack, sin, sickness, accidents, death) is ever-present. Some may ask: “why does God allow [fill in the blank…including hurricanes] to occur?” I suggest a different question: “Why do we blame God for humanity’s suffering when Jesus did not do so?” We should not.

Habakkuk tells us (1:13), “Thou art of purer eyes than to behold evil, and canst not look on iniquity.” And Ephesians 4:6 confirms that there is “One God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all, and in you all.” This pretty well assures us that evil, in whatever form, can have no real presence or power, and that any suggestion to the contrary is a lie. In fact, John 8:44 records that Jesus called the devil (evil) a “murderer from the beginning” that “abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him,” and that he is a “liar” and the “father” of lies. We must adopt the Master’s conviction on this point.

People are also reading…

Both the Old and New Testament assure us of God’s presence and protecting power. How may we express more conviction about the omnipresence of good (God) and the correlative powerlessness of evil? First, we must day-by-day dwell in the “secret place of the most High” (Psalms 91:1), and in the “high and holy place” (Isaiah 57:15) of spiritual awareness. This “place” is not a physical location, but spiritualized consciousness developed through humble, persistent prayer. Such thought is our “refuge and fortress” and dwelling therein we put on God’s “shield and buckler.” Psalms 91 and 139 assure us that we are safe in the power of Love’s presence.

In her primary work, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” Mary Baker Eddy writes: “God is one. The allness of Deity is His oneness … Allness is the measure of the infinite, and nothing less can express God.” When challenged by the appearance of evil, we should cling to God’s allness, which is more than sufficient to oppose any appearance of evil. We don’t have to create or channel our “secret place,” because it already exists. We are already there, “For in him we live, and move, and have our being.” (Acts 17:28)

Mark Lawson Saturday Sermon

Mark Lawson | Saturday Sermon

Mark Lawson is First Reader of Christian Science Society in Bristol, Tennessee, and he may be contacted at mlawson@elliottlawson.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NOPHLIN | God has infinite wisdom of all things

NOPHLIN | God has infinite wisdom of all things

It is the glory of God to conceal a thing, but the honor of kings is to search out a matter. God has infinite wisdom of all things. He gloriously acts without revealing his purpose, seeking counsel or exposing matters to public scrutiny. Kings are much different. (Proverbs 25:2)

WEDDINGTON | Divisions among us

WEDDINGTON | Divisions among us

Despite the nay-sayers, I believe it is possible to be a believer, a person of conscience with which others disagree, and to also be neighborly. I believe what knits us together is stronger than what threatens to pull us apart.

ANDERSON | Worship that pleases God

ANDERSON | Worship that pleases God

What is worship? The word itself comes from the Old English “worthship,” having to do with God’s worth. Worship is the means by which we express the immeasurable worth of God because of who He is and what He does.

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the viral 'shy girl' workout?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts