LAWSON: Living our perfectness

On one occasion the Pharisees asked Jesus, “Why do thy disciples transgress the tradition of the elders? For they wash not their hands when they eat bread.” He answered, “Not that which goeth into the mouth defileth a man; but that which cometh out of the mouth, this defileth a man.” (See Matthew 15:2-19) Thus, Jesus taught that our inmost thoughts are more important than “the outside of the cup and of the platter.”

The Apostle Paul came to understand how evil claims to govern us. Before the Christ was revealed to him, he persecuted Jesus’ followers. He acquiesced in Stephen’s death. Preparing to continue that career, Paul was stuck blind and subsequently healed by Ananias. (See Acts 7-9) Paul’s healing and conversion revealed the importance of distinguishing between the real, spiritual man and the mortal seeming. He said, “For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh,) dwelleth no good thing: for to will is present with me; but how to perform that which is good I find not. For the good that I would I do not: but the evil which I would not, that I do. Now if I do that I would not, it is no more I that do it, but sin that dwelleth in me.” After posing the problem, Paul asked (as do each of us): “O wretched man that I am! who shall deliver me from the body of this death?” His answer was to take on the Mind of Christ. (See Romans 7:15-25)