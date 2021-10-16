LAWSON: Living our perfectness

On one occasion the Pharisees asked Jesus, “Why do thy disciples transgress the tradition of the elders? For they wash not their hands when they eat bread.” He answered, “Not that which goeth into the mouth defileth a man; but that which cometh out of the mouth, this defileth a man.” (See Matthew 15:2-19) Thus, Jesus taught that our inmost thoughts are more important than “the outside of the cup and of the platter.”
The Apostle Paul came to understand how evil claims to govern us. Before the Christ was revealed to him, he persecuted Jesus’ followers. He acquiesced in Stephen’s death. Preparing to continue that career, Paul was stuck blind and subsequently healed by Ananias. (See Acts 7-9) Paul’s healing and conversion revealed the importance of distinguishing between the real, spiritual man and the mortal seeming. He said, “For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh,) dwelleth no good thing: for to will is present with me; but how to perform that which is good I find not. For the good that I would I do not: but the evil which I would not, that I do. Now if I do that I would not, it is no more I that do it, but sin that dwelleth in me.” After posing the problem, Paul asked (as do each of us): “O wretched man that I am! who shall deliver me from the body of this death?” His answer was to take on the Mind of Christ. (See Romans 7:15-25)
Paul learned that the carnal mind alone, not the real spiritual man, is the apparent source of evil. He came to know man’s real nature as spiritual, pure and without defect. Accordingly, Paul learned to separate man from the evil he seems to express. He learned that it was the carnal or mortal mind that produced apparent evil, and that the real man is neither condemned nor condemnable, which is why Paul could state (Romans 8:1-2), “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit. For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death.”
Jesus meant all that he said, including (Matthew 5:48) “Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect.” While both Paul and Jesus observed that evil claims to control man, they each urged us to look beyond and above the mortal picture to perceive man’s innate purity and perfection as the image and likeness of God. See Genesis 1:26. It is this higher view that promotes spiritual progress and heals. Mary Baker Eddy writes, “You may condemn evil in the abstract without harming any one or your own moral sense, but condemn persons seldom, if ever. Improve every opportunity to correct sin through your own perfectness.” Perfectness is our birthright.
Mr. Lawson is president of Christian Science Society, Bristol, Tennessee, and he may be contacted at mlawson@elliottlawson.com.