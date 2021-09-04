LAWSON: Lessons in the wilderness

After he was baptized by John, Jesus retreated into the wilderness, and he was there tempted by hunger and adversity, or a material sense of existence. (See Matthew 4:1-11.) Rejecting the suggestions of the carnal or mortal mind, he demonstrated man’s identity as the beloved child of God.

First, Jesus was tempted to believe that life is material, and that matter sustains our very existence. He rejected the mesmeric suggestion that he “change” stones into bread to sustain life. Jesus replaced that claim with the divine truth that man is sustained by God. He proved that life is not dependent upon matter, even as he affirmed: “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.” He later would prove to thousands that supply is spiritual and unrestricted.

Next, Jesus was tempted to “test” Mind’s ever-present control. The carnal mind suggested that he throw himself down from the temple to learn whether God, divine Love, would save him. Jesus declared: “Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God.” (Merriam-Webster Online Dictionary defines “tempt” as “to try presumptuously.”) He later would demonstrate God’s constant care as he raised himself and others (including Lazarus) from death.