Desire is human and must be tempered with human reason and divine revelation. True revelation comes not from the brain or the so-called mind of mortals, but from the divine Mind, God. Both desire and revelation are essential to progress. Mary Baker Eddy writes in “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures”: “Desire is prayer; and no loss can occur from trusting God with our desires, that they may be moulded and exalted before they take form in words and in deeds.”

Human desire must be tempered by the facts of spiritual being. Those facts include that man is made in the image and likeness of God (see Genesis 1: 26), which compelled Jesus to command (Matthew 8:48), “Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect.” The spiritual, real man does not lack any good thing. Even as we pray for human progress, we should not do so from the standpoint of lack. As God’s idea or expression, we forever express sufficiency. (See II Corinthians 3:5.) If we compare ourselves to others, we may undermine our progress and either overshoot or undershoot a worthy goal. We may diminish ourselves unwittingly or believe erroneously that we are better than someone else. When we rely solely upon human assessment, we invite frustration and disappointment.

The danger of a merely human goal is that it may be matter-based. For example, we may envy another’s home or car. Striving for “things” may lead us to live outside our means and subject us to financial ruin. What if another’s life seems more joyful and rewarding? We may find ourselves thinking, “if only I had his spouse or his children, I could be happy.” Shakespeare appropriately turned a phrase in “Much Ado About Nothing”: “Comparisons are odorous” (they stink). Human comparisons always must lead to disappointment.

What shall be our life-standard? Eddy writes, “For true happiness, man must harmonize with his Principle, divine Love; the Son must be in accord with the Father, in conformity with Christ.” As we strive to express that mind “which was also in Christ Jesus” (see Philippians 2:5), we are not consumed with material goals but with spiritual ideas. We entertain a more accurate estimate of who we really are. Our self-esteem improves. We understand ourselves better, and we more accurately value neighbor, co-worker, spouse, and children. We see that they, too, are spiritual, and that their real identity is much more than what it appears.

When Jesus admonished us to “be perfect,” he was not demanding or expecting human perfection, because no such thing exists. He knew that seeking human perfection must end in frustration and disappointment. Yet Jesus’ demand for perfection remains. Its fulfillment can only be attained as we put on the Mind of Christ.