LAWSON | Casting out unbelief

After Jesus descended from the Mount of Transfiguration (see Matthew 17:2-21; Mark 9: 2-29), one of the multitude said, “Master, I have brought unto thee my son, which hath a dumb spirit; And wheresoever he taketh him, he teareth him: and he foameth, and gnasheth with his teeth, and pineth away: and I spake to thy disciples that they should cast him out; and they could not.” Jesus replied, “If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.” With tears, the father protested, “Lord, I believe; help thou mine unbelief.” Jesus then cast out the father’s unbelief and healed the child, demonstrating that God’s man is perfect, complete, and whole, regardless of material evidence.

The disciples asked, “Why could not we cast him out?” Jesus replied, “Because of your unbelief: for verily I say unto you, If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you. Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting.” That is, they must abandon materiality and strive for greater spirituality. It is the conviction that Spirit alone is real that heals; “unbelief” and “hardness of heart” interfere with healing, even as they did among Jesus’ own people. (See Matthew 13:58)

Jesus urged his disciples to have “faith as a grain of mustard seed,” to know and to understand that nothing can interfere with man’s real, spiritual life. The disciples must “fast” from material law, so-called, and mortal beliefs including theories about heredity and disease. They must cast out their own “unbelief” about God and His Creation, and be more alive and receptive to the absolute truth of Being: that man is “perfect” even as his Father in heaven is perfect (see Matthew 5:48), and that God’s universe is “very good.” (See Genesis 1:31)

Mary Baker Eddy writes in her primary work, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures”: “If thought is startled at the strong claim of Science [God’s law] for the supremacy of God, or Truth, and doubts the supremacy of good, ought we not, contrariwise, to be astounded at the vigorous claims of evil and doubt them, and no longer think it natural to love sin and unnatural to forsake it, — no longer imagine evil to be ever-present and good absent?” Let us not be frightened or mesmerized by evil, regardless of its form, and pray for receptivity to the truth that God, good, is ever-present, all-powerful, and that we are controlled by him alone.

Mr. Lawson is president of Christian Science Society, Bristol, Tennessee, and he may be contacted at mlawson@elliottlawson.com.