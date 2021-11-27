LAWSON: Being the first man and the last Adam

The first book of the Bible gives two accounts of man’s creation. The first (Chapter 1 through verse 3 of Chapter 2) is called Elohistic because God is called Elohim. The second (beginning at Chapter 2, verse 4) is called Jehovistic because God is called Jehovah. The first account says that “man” (not Adam) was created in the image and likeness of God (Spirit), whereas the second says that Adam was created from dust or matter. The first account presents the spiritual or “perfect” man of God’s creating (Matthew 5:48), while the second portrays a man composed of both matter and spirit, a disobedient mortal. The “first man” is spiritual, but the “second man,” called Adam, is mortal. Which are we?

Paul maintains (Romans 8:7) that the carnal mind “is enmity against God.” A dictionary defines “enmity” as “actively opposed or hostile” to something. Therefore, the carnal or mortal mind is actively opposed or hostile to Spirit, God. As Adam represents mortal-mindedness, the Christ (that Jesus so perfectly expressed) reflects that Mind which is Spirit, God. Realizing this, Paul contrasts Adam (the mortal) from Christ (the spiritual). He says that (1 Corinthians 15:47), “the first man [called] Adam” is mortal, and the “last Adam” [called Christ] is a “quickening spirit”: “The first man [called Adam] is of the earth, earthy: the second man [called Christ] is the Lord from heaven.” The Christly idea of the real or spiritual man is what Paul referenced when he said (Acts 17:28) that in Him “we live, and move, and have our being.” Thus our real, spiritual being is (Colossians 3:3) “hid with Christ in God.” Paul urged us (1 Corinthians 2:16) to put on the “mind of Christ” and (Ephesians 4:22) to “put off the old [Adam concept of] man.”