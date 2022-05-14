LAWSON | As thyself

Jesus proclaimed as the second “great commandment” (Matthew 22:39): “love thy neighbour as thyself.” At times, loving another may seem less difficult than loving ourselves. But as God’s image and likeness (Genesis 1:26), we can and should love who we are. Such love is not egotism, but an acknowledgement, appreciation and grateful acceptance of God’s all-good Creation and of the blessings he already has bestowed upon each one of us.

Loving ourselves is challenging only when we believe what the mortal or carnal mind says we are. But the carnal mind is not really our mind at all. That so-called mind is enmity against God (Romans 8:7), and it will never properly identify us as the perfect child or idea of God’s creating. Through prayer and spiritual understanding, we overcome a limited and mortal sense of ourselves, and we accept only what God knows. Each of us may demonstrate the love wherewith he loves us (Ephesians 2:4).

Is the ability to know and express God limited in any way? No. Each of us has the right and ability to express that mind which was also in Christ Jesus (Philippians 2:5). Jesus properly recognized our spiritual heritage when he commanded (Matthew 5:48) “be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect.” He knew that (Matthew 7:16) one cannot “gather grapes of thorns, or figs from thistles.” He understood man’s real nature to be God-like, spiritual. Each of us may discover that nature.

By humbly listening for spiritual insight (i.e., prayer), we learn more about who we really are as God’s expression and manifestation. The facts of our spiritual being and our ability to understand those facts comes from God, and it is our task to quietly and humbly accept and cherish those facts and our ability to accept them. The Holy Spirit identifies us as the children of God (Romans 8:16). Divine facts reveal that we are beloved of the Father, never out of his presence, and ever cared for.

Listening for spiritual insight may not be easy. We may have to filter out the clamor of mortal beliefs. We must be willing to hear the “still small voice” of Truth, God (1 Kings 19:12). Thoughts of past wrongs, heart-breaking circumstances, hereditary illness, and human want are thorns and thistles that must be uprooted. Such negatives come not from our loving Father, and they disappear when we put on the “mind of Christ” (1 Corinthians 2:16).

In her primary work, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” Mary Baker Eddy writes, “Having no other gods, turning to no other but the one perfect Mind to guide him, man is the likeness of God, pure and eternal, having that Mind which was also in Christ.” As we humbly reach out to God in prayer and willingly accept his message, Christ removes from thought the tares of mortal belief, and we find in their place ideas that promote health, joy and love for both our neighbor and ourselves.

Mark Lawson is president of Christian Science Society, Bristol, Tennessee, and he may be contacted at mlawson@elliottlawson.com.

