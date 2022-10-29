LAWSON | Apply the correct principle

Truth always destroys falsity. Once we understand that 1+1=2, we are never fooled into believing that 1+1=3. When we once understand that truth, we do not fear nor are we upset by the suggestion that 1+1=3. Understanding ensures our peace. Even if a million people believe that 1+1=3, we can go on about our business relying upon what we have learned, understood, and demonstrated. But if we doubt the correct principle, we may vacillate between truth and error, proving James’ warning (James 1:8) that “A double-minded man is unstable in all his ways.” Our confusion will end once we grow tired of mistakes and choose instead to apply the correct principle.

Mary Baker Eddy, the Discoverer and Founder of Christian Science, writes, “The Christlike understanding of scientific being and divine healing includes a perfect Principle and idea, — perfect God and perfect man, — as the basis of thought and demonstration.” The more we understand and apply the principle of man’s real, spiritual, being, the more we find peace, joy, and health in our human experience. But as with a principle of mathematics, if we accept the falsity that man is mortal and material instead of immortal and spiritual, we will suffer from the mistake. Paul warns that (Romans 6:16) “to whom ye yield yourselves servants to obey, his servants ye are to whom ye obey; whether of sin unto death, or of obedience unto righteousness.” Should we not strive to express righteous (right) thinking and enjoy its rewards, instead of accepting erroneous concepts?

By humbly listening to God in prayer, we can demonstrate life in and of Spirit, and refuse to feel fear, refuse to be upset, and refuse to be a victim. We can stick with the truth of Being and hold to the spiritual fact that man is the image, idea, or reflection of God (Genesis 1:26), even though worldly thought may accept a material universe. With humility, we can gratefully accept the Christ-teaching that God, good, is All-in-all, and that He/She is the only presence and power, despite material evidence to the contrary. Thus we will waken to the spiritual fact that (Romans 8:17) we are “heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ.” Nothing can prevent us from claiming our heritage as God’s children, and as Paul promises (Galatians 5:22), “the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance: against such there is no law.”