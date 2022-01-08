HOLLAND | The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few

Have you ever witnessed an individual carrying a large wooden cross? When I see this, I’m reminded of God’s demand that I abandon my plans and embrace His. As I pass by, my heart is pierced with emotion as I imagine how Christ suffered and died on the cross, and at the same time I’m convicted that I do not have the courage to do this. I realize the passage found in Matthew 16:24 did not necessarily mean to literally carry a cross around town, but we are commanded to lay down our will so that His character can be seen within us. But why would I be embarrassed to remind everyone about the greatest event in the history of the world and is the foundation of my life? Am I afraid that people would point and laugh, honk their horns, and shout insults toward me? Persecution is common for those who stand for God. So, what causes someone to build a large cross, put it on their shoulder, and carry it along the highway? It’s simple; the love of Jesus has become so overwhelming within this person they will do whatever it takes to be used as a messenger of the gospel. When we lose our concern for where people will spend eternity we have lost our commitment and faith to follow Jesus. The Christian soldier is not embarrassed to witness and testify for His glory. They walk into the flood and the fire because they know that many souls around us are lost and need to be saved.