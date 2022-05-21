HOLLAND | The God who is more than enough

Many people today are struggling with the stress of everyday living and many feel lonely, depressed, and sad, but whatever you are going through today, be encouraged to know that God is able to take care of you. When we research the Hebrew name El Shaddai, we discover that it means, the all-sufficient one with all wisdom and authority and is commonly referred to as Omnipotent. It’s very important to know that both optimism and pessimism are learned behaviors which means that choosing our thoughts has everything to do with our attitude and how we view life. Here are seven areas where we can believe and know that he is waiting to fill us with his joy, peace, and contentment.

1. God knows: God is Omniscient and is fully aware when we are going through difficult times, our worries and fears, and even what we are thinking. Actually, he is the only one who really knows how we feel and we can always trust that he is working on a way to help us. There are 3 answers to our prayers; yes, no and keep waiting so, whatever happens, have faith that he is in total control and always has our best interest in mind.

2. God loves: The love and grace of God is greater than all of our sin. Jesus died a cruel and painful death in order to save us from ourselves. The good news today is that when those who hear this gospel about God’s love and receive it into their lives, they can escape the torment of eternal darkness and be redeemed and transformed into a child of The Almighty. Read Romans 8:37-39.

3. God cares: The Lord of all glory is listening to every word we say; He sees every tear and knows all the problems we are going through. Today he wants us to believe that he cares about us and desires to help us. He promises that his eye is on the sparrow which allows us to know how much more he is watching over us. He is sensitive and compassionate about everything that is going on in our lives and longs to have a close personal relationship with us.

4. God provides: The Lord provides forgiveness, restoration, hope, and whatever we need, whenever we need it. Christ can give what no one else can provide, He is always on time and never fails! We can place our trust in God and believe with all of our hearts that he will do above and beyond all that we could ask or imagine. Philippians 4:19 says, “But my God shall supply all your needs according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.”

5. God desires: God has a desire and that is for us to love him and follow his voice. He also wants us to succeed, to be an overcomer, and to live an abundant life. Before we were born, he drew our personal blueprint and within this wonderful plan includes a destiny of victory and joy! He created us to be filled with his power and to walk confidently in His presence. Deuteronomy 31:8 says, “It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not leave you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed.”

6. God heals: The Almighty is the great physician and has all power and authority in heaven and earth. He gives instruction and wisdom to doctors; He creates medicines and knows the solutions to every health problem. God has the miracle power to take care of whatever we need perfectly and completely whether physical, mental, emotional, or spiritual. I tell people all the time that either in this life or in the next, God will heal his children perfectly and completely. In Exodus 15:26 God declares, “I am the Lord that heals you.”

7. God delivers: Whatever the bondage, temptation, or situation, the King of kings can lift you out of your agony and set your feet upon a solid rock. Believe, absorb, and allow His truth to set you free! Psalm 18:2-3 reminds us, “The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower. I will call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised: so, shall I be saved from my enemies.”

