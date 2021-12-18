HOLLAND | The earthly parents of the Son of God

We know that Mary is adored and rightfully so, but we must consider this was also a huge step of faith for Joseph and he is seldom given the respect he deserves. There is not much information given about Joseph except that he was a carpenter and an honest man who upheld the law. We notice he was present when Jesus was found teaching in the temple at 12-years-old, but it’s presumed he had passed away when Christ was crucified as Jesus asked John from the cross to take care of his mother.

We’ve all seen the images of Mary riding a donkey into Bethlehem as the scriptures reveal they were on their way to register with the tax collectors. When they arrived, Mary immediately needed to find a place to deliver the baby as Luke, Chapter 2, describes the scene. “And Joseph went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; because he was of the house and lineage of David, to be taxed with Mary his promised wife, being great with child. And so, it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered. And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.” Imagine a young girl being approached by the Creator of Heaven and Earth, and given a mission that would shape the course of human history. Humbly submitting to give birth to the Savior of the world? So, why did The Almighty choose her for the task of raising the Son of God? Because he knew she would hold strong in her faith. And what about those today who still declare they have no room for Jesus or the individuals who only celebrate the most significant event of all time during the Christmas season? He is still patiently waiting. Never before or since have the heavens declared the glory of God with more hope and excitement than when the Lamb of God was born and willingly gave his life as a ransom for all who would believe in him.