HOLLAND: Precious memories will last forever

Our past is filled with memories, and the good ones are precious. I remember the times when my dad and I would go fishing, and mom would pack us lunch in an old picnic basket. We would be out on the lake, and I can still recall all these years later the calm water, the sun shining, and a light summer breeze. It was so much fun to see who could catch the most and the largest fish. These were special times where it seemed that he and I stepped out of the normal world of daily routines and into a personal realm that only we shared. He would get excited with childlike joy, and these moments I store in a secret chamber within the corridors of my mind. When I grew up, I started my own family, and then he became very sick. Not only did I not have the time to go places with him, but he also did not feel like doing anything. As the years went by his condition deteriorated, and in 2016 he went to be with the Lord. I believe the enthusiasm and compassion he had in this life cannot compare to the happiness he enjoys today. Of course, I am sad he is not here, but at the same time, I rejoice with him in knowing that all is well and I will see him again. I also think about my children and now that I have the time to do things with them, they are busy with families of their own. I encourage you today whether you are a parent or a child, to take the time and spend some special moments with each other. These are the precious memories that will last forever.