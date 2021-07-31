HOLLAND: Our blueprint, compass and instruction manual

The second category includes those who realize that life is to be lived with a specific purpose. I believe that having Jesus Christ as the commander of our life is the meaning and reason for everything we do. As the author and finisher of our faith, God’s word reminds us that He’s drawn a specific one-of-a-kind blueprint for everyone’s life according to His perfect plans. It’s true, He rarely writes for example, “John Smith will be a plumber” on the wall, but the basic concept of the Christian life is to become aware of our calling and determined to accomplish it. This spiritual reality encourages and motivates us, but another aspect of this challenge is to realize we have certain conditions and responsibilities on our part in order for this vision to be manifested. It will require surrendering our will to Him. You see, with God being the Potter and us being the clay, it’s critical to accept the fact that we do not conveniently ask God to bless the dreams and ambitions of our own making, but rather we allow Him to transform us into what He wants us to be. Yes, it’s painful to yield control, however, this must happen if we want to have a genuine relationship with our maker. He desires to be more than a Savior, He demands to be our Lord.