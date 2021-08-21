HOLLAND: Knowing when to stand and when to be silent

No one is perfect except God, and I have made mistakes like everyone else. Sometimes I’ve said things when I should have been silent, and other times I hesitate when I need to be bold and unafraid of confrontation. It’s a big world out there, and people have their own opinions about everything. I’ve learned the more general you can be, the fewer attacks will come your way, but if you choose to bare your soul and express your convictions about everything, you might need to raise your shield. We all want to be respected and loved, but as God’s representative and witness, the world will never accept you. I’ve received my share of rejection as its just part of the territory. I recently made some comments that did not go over well at all, but I felt I needed to take a stand. If we hide and avoid sharing what we know is true, we are being ashamed of the gospel and are failing in our mission to relay God’s love and light. Christians are called to be a gatekeeper of God’s truth, and this includes never compromising in order to please others. God’s truth can set us free, but I also realize that not everyone wants to hear his demands and requirements. If you have a divine appointment from the Lord, conquer your fears, doubts and excuses, and willingly drink the cup of suffering that accompanies being his messenger. The question I have for myself is will I deliver His truth even if it costs me everything?