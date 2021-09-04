HOLLAND: God is near, and he is listening

Jesus Christ is the Son of God, and he desires to spend quiet time with you. Our heavenly Father beckons us to draw near to him as he longs to be with His children. As we go about our busy day, many times we do not realize his presence but nevertheless, he is there. May we listen with our ears, watch with our eyes, and be aware of our thoughts as God is always trying to communicate with us. The Lord of compassion gives us breath and every heartbeat as a gift of his endless mercy and grace. He cares about our disappointments and heartaches because he loves us more than anything.

Time on earth is short, here today gone tomorrow, but eternity will last forever. Each person has a spirit, and every spirit will either live forever with God or forever without Him. Jesus was born into this world, was crucified, and rose from the dead so that whoever believes in Him can be spiritually born again. His blood paid our ransom and forgives our sins. Christ, the spotless lamb of God willingly gave His life and now is waiting for someone to give their heart to Him. Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life and those who embrace Him as Lord, are transformed and prepared to be a vessel of honor. As our heavenly Father is preparing our home in heaven, as we live, love, and trust in Christ, the solid Rock of our salvation.