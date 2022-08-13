HOLLAND | God has a wonderful plan for you

God loves you. This deserves repeating: God loves you! Sometimes people feel that no one cares, but this is not true. Jesus proved how much he loved you when he gave his life for you. How much more can he do than to die and come back from the dead so that you can enjoy a relationship with him and have eternal life? This is not only good news, it’s the best news the world has ever known.

I recently spoke to a small group of amazing people that are seeking God for direction. Sometimes life does not turn out as we had intended, and within the disappointments, many find themselves standing at a crossroad where they will either choose to examine their conscience and allow God to help them make a new start or they will continue trying to live according to their own ideas. It’s true we all have a free will to make decisions, but in every circumstance and situation, God’s way is the best way. Since he can see the future, he knows how everything is going to turn out. He also knows what you are going through today, and we know that he has a wonderful plan for your life. How do we know this? God promises in Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

I consider it an honor when the Lord arranges divine appointments for me to minister as his messenger. I enjoy talking with people about God and the Christian life, and sometimes he will open a door for me to listen to someone’s problems. I ask for his wisdom and guidance when I respond. I’m always reminded of the passage in Proverbs 11:14 that says, “Where there is no counsel, the people fall: but in the multitude of counselors there is safety.” In my years of being a minister and chaplain, the most common challenge that people have is trusting God. I agree it is not easy to manifest faith, in fact, it might be one of the most difficult things within the Christian life. We love the idea of a quick fix, but most of the time God is just as concerned with teaching and developing us as he is with giving us a miracle. Why? Because he is trying to reveal to us that his love for us and our love for him is more important than anything else we are seeking.

We never need to be stressed or wonder if God is strong enough or wise enough to figure out how to help us. He has all authority and power, he is the Alpha and Omega, he knows everything, can do anything, and when we need a miracle, he is the only one who can make it happen. What we really need to be concerned about is making sure we are in position to receive from him. What do I mean? We do not hand a child a chainsaw, and the reason is obvious. They are not old enough or strong enough to handle something that could injure them. It’s not that they can never use one, but they need to wait until the time is right. Likewise, if we devote our lives to him and wait for his timing, this will allow our spiritual maturity to advance us into his perfect will. If we are not in position to receive or we give up and throw in the towel, our doubt cancels what he was preparing to do. This is why we must hold on like a bulldog to his promises and allow patience to have her perfect work.

We can assure people that God will always do what he promised, as his word cannot fail. Yet they will still ask, “So how much longer must I wait for him to help me?” Have you ever considered that maybe he is waiting on you? I can say this with confidence because it’s happening with me. He’s waiting for us to pray and build mountain-moving faith, and not just trust him with our words but with our hearts. He’s waiting for us to surrender our will to him, to build determination and perseverance, and to stand strong on his truth as we declare that “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me!” He desires to train his soldiers for battle, but how many want to enlist and follow his orders?