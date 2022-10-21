Follow the voice of Jesus

“My sheep recognize my voice, and I know them, and they follow me.” John 10:27 (TLB)

Most of us have very busy and hectic lives.

We have all kinds of communication filling our ears: radio, TV, internet, cell phones, people, kids, etc. We’re surrounded by noise all day long, and often the messages we’re hearing directly compete with what God is trying to tell us.

So, you might expect me to say, “If you want to hear God, turn off all the noise around you”, but I’m not. The fact is this is the world we live in. It is filled with voices. God never said we would not hear other voices. He said we would not follow those voices.

“They won’t follow a stranger; they will run from him because they don’t know his voice.” John 10:5

What if during the changes we see today, we sought to hear and listen to that one voice, the voice of Christ? What if we kept our ears open to what he is saying in our life and world today? To let ourselves become aware of and attentive to what he is saying and doing, to let his concerns and desires become our concerns and desires, to let his way of engaging life and the world become our way of engaging life and the world

There are voices of self-doubt, self-criticism, and all the “would’ve, should’ve, and could’ve. Some voices tell us to run and hide, and others tell us to fight and resist. Some voices ask questions and want explanations. Other voices deny what is happening, blame it, or declare it to be the end of the world.

It would mean that whatever change comes upon us it does not have the final word. There is another voice. Jesus is always speaking a word larger and more powerful than all the other voices. During change, Jesus speaks the word of life, hope, forgiveness, mercy, beauty, generosity, courage, love, and a word of healing.

The story of the transfiguration says there is only one voice to listen to. The voice of God speaks from the bright cloud overshadowing Peter, James, and John, “This is my Son, the Beloved; with Him, I am well pleased; listen to him.” Mark 9:1-8.

It will provide the wisdom and insight you need for God’s direction and protection. Your life will become utterly transformed by hearing the voice of God better.

Now that I am older, I realize that I am on the shorter end of the lifeline and that I must continue in the purpose of the Father’s will by following his voice and his alone. God has been so good to me that if I had a thousand tongues, I could not tell it all.

Pray for our communities, schools, and homes, and please pray for my friend Ms. K in Raven Virginia, In Jesus' name, amen.