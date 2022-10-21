Finding time for Jesus

Nahnee and I were so excited about the trip that was about to materialize. It wasn’t just a trip for us, it involved a trip to us, then some trips with our youngest granddaughter. We — mostly she — was on the phone with our daughter, making plans for the exchange of Katie Grace, our granddaughter, for her two-week visit with us. The plan was for Shannon to bring K.G. to our house, spend the night and then head for Knoxville for a football game.

“We just need to know when you’ll be here,” Sammie said on the phone. “We’ve got some straightening up to do before you get here.”

“Oh don’t worry about the house, Mom,” Shannon said, “It doesn’t matter how things look.”

Then I heard Katie on the speaker phone. “Mom!” Her voice was stern, yet polite and respectful. “It matters to Nahnee!” Our 9-year-old grand is very observant and discerning, and she knows her grandmother.

When they arrived, another conversation with K.G. was repeated. As they were packing for the trip, Shannon reminded her daughter of things that needed to be included. “Don’t forget the charger for your iPad.”

Katie Grace’s response stole our hearts, “If I do, it’s OK. I don’t really need it, ‘cause I want to be with Nahnee and Papa.”

What a blessing that she really does want to be with us. She missed her mom. She missed her dad. But she really seemed to enjoy our company. Of course she enjoyed the trip to Dollywood and the side trip to Williamsburg as we took her back home to Wilmington, but she wanted to be with us. She made us feel like what we wanted to do was also important to her.

God is not our grandfather, but he is — at least he can be and he wants to be — our heavenly Father. Do we enjoy being with him? Are we excited about spending time with him? Do we prepare to spend time with him...every day. Can we put other things aside, such as iPads, to be with him?

He certainly wants to be with us. In fact, he is with us, but he wants to be sure we are aware of his presence. And he wants us to be with him, in his house, for eternity.

While Katie Grace was enjoying being with us, she missed her parents. After we took her home, she missed us, and she called to let us know that she missed us.

Before you go to Heaven, be sure to tell your family and friends where you’re going and how they can join you there. It would be tragic for them to miss out.

Jesus said, “In my Father’s house are many dwelling places. I am going to prepare a place for you...I will come and get you and take you there to live with me forever.” It matters to him that Heaven is a prepared place and that his people are prepared to go there.