Finding and keeping faith in difficult times

Several years ago, I heard about a mattress that contained a dial which controlled the mattress’s comfort. The dial went from a comfort level of 1 to 10. That’s an interesting concept, but I couldn’t help but wonder: Who is putting that setting on number one? If I was going to spend all that money on a bed that I could set the comfort level from 1 to 10, I think I would be turning it all the way up to 10. Why settle for anything less?

I find that we are often willing to settle for less of God’s blessing in our lives. We are willing to wander around, heads down in defeat, discouraged, frightened, spiritually starving, and all the while we could be walking in the victory and power of God’s blessings.

Why does this happen? Usually it is because we allow problems, frustrations, and daily life stress to crowd around us and rob us of the peace and blessings that are ours to claim.

Life is hard, challenges and difficulties can come our way any moment, but this should not hinder us from appreciating the blessings we have.

When facing a difficult time, consider what God told His people in Isaiah 54:17; “No weapon forged against you will prevail, and you will refute every tongue that accuses you. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and this is their vindication from me.” Always remember that God is with us through all of life’s trials and difficulties. Remember also that fear throws water on the fires of faith. 2 Timothy 1:17 says, “… for God gave us a spirit not of fear, but of power and love and self-control.”

Consider how much more we could accomplish and how much more peace and joy we would have if we overcame our fears. Perhaps you are sometimes like me. I desire to be like David facing Goliath. I desire to be like Daniel who fearlessly went into the lion’s den and then came out alive and well. I long to have the fearless faith of Shadrack, Meshack, and Abednego, who defied the king’s order and refused to bow down to an idol. Unfortunately, I am often more like Don Knotts in the Ghost and Mr. Chicken.

Should you find yourself lacking faith and courage, take heart. God understands and will give us the strength to persevere. Each one of us is still a work in progress. Please do not give up. Trust in the Lord and be patient. Keep moving forward and by faith believe that a better, brighter day is coming — and that day is right around the corner.