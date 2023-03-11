Marriage! What’s the whole point of getting married? Isn’t that old-fashioned? Who needs that piece of paper, anyway?

Let’s consider the covenant of marriage to see God’s point of view.

Marriage was instituted by God from mankind’s beginning. (Genesis 2:23-25) Adam and Eve had no formal ceremony. There were no family and friends in attendance, other than their Father. But God made it clear that this relationship was special!

But today many couples live together and even have children together while saving up to blow a fortune on a party to celebrate “their” day. Isn’t something distorted here?

Who needs to go through a ceremony when so many proceed to breaking those vows? Who needs a piece of paper for that?

Let’s compare these practices with the norm back 150 years or so.

Weddings were usually much smaller affairs. Family and close friends often pitched in. The church was the center of the celebration because the church community recognized the need to have God at the center of marriage.

So why did God institute marriage?

Consider some of the benefits of a marriage ceremony.

Standing before the people you know to say your vows should at least encourage the couple to consider the permanence of their promises. When the officiant is a clergy member most members of his congregation would expect premarital counseling. At least they can be aware of issues! Then, in a healthy spiritual community there are mentors and peers to help when the going gets tough.

In Jewish tradition it is customary to have contractual points for the marriage spelled out well beforehand in a document called a ketubah. Often, then, the contract is illustrated with intricate calligraphy and beautiful colors, suitable for an honored place on the wall.

On the wall. For all to see.

A marriage certificate no more guarantees success than a swimming certificate is a guarantee that you won’t drown. But at least it’s a good place to start.

Marriage is the foundation of a healthy society.

Expectations mature along the way. But expecting to keep the promises made is a solid place to start.

God cherished the marriage relationship so much that He used it to describe the relationship between the Messiah and the Body of believers.

Revelation 19:7, 9 says it so well:

7 “Let us rejoice and be glad! Let us give him the glory! For the time has come for the wedding of the Lamb, and his Bride has prepared herself —

9 The angel said to me, “Write: ‘How blessed are those who have been invited to the wedding feast of the Lamb!’” (CJB)

God is a covenant maker, not a covenant breaker. Let’s follow His example!