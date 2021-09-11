FIEDLER: Turn around

The book of Jonah is traditionally read in the synagogue during this day. Why? Because it gives a picture of Jews making teshuvah and really repenting?

No! Repentance isn’t just for Jews! Everybody needs repentance because everybody has sinned and everybody needs to be put into a right relationship with God!

Take a few minutes to read the book. It’s short.

There are a couple of fascinating things in this brief narrative. First, Jonah seems to act like a pouting child during most of the book. He doesn’t want to give Ninevah a chance to repent. They are mortal enemies of Israel, and much more powerful to boot.

They hear God’s message preached by Jonah and they do repent — deeply. The whole city — animals included — fast for three days.

And here’s another fascinating thing. God hears them!

Even though He had pronounced sentence on them, He forgave them when they were truly sorry.

We all have sinned. There is no distinction between Jews and everybody else in this. Romans 3:23 says, “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (TLC)