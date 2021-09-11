FIEDLER: Turn around

Repentance.
Wow! A pretty heavy word for a Saturday morning, isn’t it?
Yet it’s the theme of the next festival in God’s cycle of worship.
God laid out His yearly timeline of worship in Leviticus 23 and Deuteronomy 16. These are the festivals that Yeshua (Jesus) observed all of His life on earth. Isn’t that reason enough for us to observe them?
The upcoming festival is called the Day of Atonement, or Yom Kippur in Hebrew. Wednesday evening, Sept. 15, through Thursday, Sept. 16, is the only high holy day in Judaism that is a commanded fast.
Instead of eating, we pray.
But not just any prayers. The Day of Atonement helps us focus on our many failings throughout the year. Our prayers, then, are prayers of repentance.
In Judaism there are three main components of repentance. In order for repentance to be real, we must first regret sinning in the first place. Then we have to commit to not repeating the sin, and we must admit our sin before God. In addition, if we have injured or cost anyone by our sin, we must do all we can to make restitution.
This whole process is called making teshuvah in Hebrew. The word encapsulates the whole process of repentance because it essentially means we turn around.
The book of Jonah is traditionally read in the synagogue during this day. Why? Because it gives a picture of Jews making teshuvah and really repenting?
No! Repentance isn’t just for Jews! Everybody needs repentance because everybody has sinned and everybody needs to be put into a right relationship with God!
Take a few minutes to read the book. It’s short.
There are a couple of fascinating things in this brief narrative. First, Jonah seems to act like a pouting child during most of the book. He doesn’t want to give Ninevah a chance to repent. They are mortal enemies of Israel, and much more powerful to boot.
They hear God’s message preached by Jonah and they do repent — deeply. The whole city — animals included — fast for three days.
And here’s another fascinating thing. God hears them!
Even though He had pronounced sentence on them, He forgave them when they were truly sorry.
We all have sinned. There is no distinction between Jews and everybody else in this. Romans 3:23 says, “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (TLC)
But our own actions are still far from adequate. None of us are worthy of atonement. But through His mercy, He provides a way.
John 14:6 says, “Yeshua said to him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life!”
Repent of your sins and accept the gift of atonement from God.
Susan Fiedler has served as co-pastor of congregation Beth Shalom. She can be emailed at bethshalom@charter.net.