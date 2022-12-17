Fiedler | Teach your children well

Around this time of year the air fairly breathes tradition. Whether you celebrate Christmas or Hanukkah, there are plenty of opportunities to remember “the reason for the season”.

But are we as parents and grandparents using the opportunity to really teach our kids? Are we instilling in them a desire to embrace our faith?

Both the Bible and the Tanach include a very comforting verse: Proverbs 22:6 reads, “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old he shall not depart from it.” (KJV)

It’s so tempting to read Proverbs 22:6 and take it as a magic formula. But instead, it’s an overarching principle to guide our daily lives.

We cannot address our faith for a little while on weekends and expect that to make the kind of dramatic impact on our kids that will last throughout a lifetime!

If all we do is read the Bible “at” them, surely all they’ll hear will be Charlie Brown’s teacher: waa, wa-waa, wa-waa.

Our kids need not only age-appropriate instruction, direction in rote instruction and memorization, but also explanation as to why God teaches us to do what He says.

But including them as they are able and as they mature will be a blessing to them and you!

I remember one evening when we had some new friends over for dinner. At one point Brent and I were both in the kitchen preparing dessert. Suddenly we realized that both of our teenage girls were gently but firmly answering questions and explaining scripture. (The sound you hear is buttons popping off our shirts!)

I don’t believe we had ever sat down with the girls to explain the topics they were covering. That would’ve been great, but instead we, and especially Brent, did something better.

He took Deuteronomy 6:6-9 to heart. “Write these commandments that I’ve given you today on your hearts. Get them inside of you and then get them inside your children. Talk about them wherever you are, sitting at home or walking in the street; talk about them from the time you get up in the morning to when you fall into bed at night.” (MSG)

In both the Jewish and Christian traditions, this is a time to celebrate miracles. So parents, spend some time thinking about, talking about, searching the internet about, and praying about how to help your children see this as God’s miraculous love bestowed on us.

For Jews, we can celebrate a time of dedication as we commemorate the rededication of the temple. For traditional Christians, there is time to read the scripture about His birth. And for Messianic Jews, we can celebrate the Light of the World coming to dwell with men. Remember the reason for the season!