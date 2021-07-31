FIEDLER: Stand firm

Just when we all thought we could breathe a sigh of relief — wham!
Forest fires in the Northwest, heat killing people in western Canada, floods in China and Europe, and now the plague of our lifetime coming at us again with new delta and lambda variants! Surely the End must be near!
But in Matthew 24 and Luke 21 we’re cautioned not to jump the gun! In Luke 21:9 Jesus admonishes His disciples that these events have to “happen first, but the end will not come right away.” (NIV)
How long must we hang on?
Thankfully, here we are largely shielded from many catastrophes all around the globe, other than COVID.
But it’s hard to avoid fear when you listen to the news. Yet Jesus tells us, again in Luke 21:9, “Do not be frightened. These things must happen first, but the end will not come right away.” (NIV)
The reality is that, regardless of the turmoil all around us, the bottom line is whether each of us, individually, is ready for what trials may come to us.
I have lately been reading Hearts of Fire, the testimony of eight women scattered across the globe in underground churches, facing fearsome losses and trials, all for the love of their Messiah. This book was published by The Voice of the Martyrs, and you can receive a free copy from them. I highly recommend it.
Reading these testimonies puts my own fears in perspective. Much of what I may fear will never come to pass.
But for these women, betrayal by trusted friends, hunger, imprisonment in horrible conditions, and not even knowing if loved ones were alive for years, all took their toll.
Yet in the midst of their trials, they triumphed.
This book reminded (and admonished) me that even though we all fear persecution and hardship, we can do all things through Yeshua (Jesus) Who strengthens us! (Philippians 4:13)
We must not allow our circumstances to overwhelm us. Yeshua tells us in Matthew 24:13-14, “Staying with it — that’s what God requires. Stay with it to the end.” (MSG)
Whenever and wherever your end may be, stay with it.
In the messianic tradition, it is customary to begin a month of self-examination in this month (Av) that grows and culminates in Yom Kippur.
Along with this tradition comes blowing the shofar (ram’s horn) each morning to awaken one’s spirit.
Are you feeling your grip slipping just a little? Do you need your spirit awakened? Whatever your tradition, grab hold of Yeshua and don’t ever let go!
Remember Ephesians 6:13, “Take up the full armor of God, so that you may resist when the times are evil … to stand firm.” (TLV)
Susan Fiedler has served as co-pastor of congregation Beth Shalom. She can be emailed at bethshalom@charter.net.