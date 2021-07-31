FIEDLER: Stand firm

Just when we all thought we could breathe a sigh of relief — wham!

Forest fires in the Northwest, heat killing people in western Canada, floods in China and Europe, and now the plague of our lifetime coming at us again with new delta and lambda variants! Surely the End must be near!

But in Matthew 24 and Luke 21 we’re cautioned not to jump the gun! In Luke 21:9 Jesus admonishes His disciples that these events have to “happen first, but the end will not come right away.” (NIV)

How long must we hang on?

Thankfully, here we are largely shielded from many catastrophes all around the globe, other than COVID.

But it’s hard to avoid fear when you listen to the news. Yet Jesus tells us, again in Luke 21:9, “Do not be frightened. These things must happen first, but the end will not come right away.” (NIV)

The reality is that, regardless of the turmoil all around us, the bottom line is whether each of us, individually, is ready for what trials may come to us.