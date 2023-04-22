Editor's Note Susan Fiedler is off this week. The following is an archive column from May 25, 2019.

Have you ever found yourself hurrying and scurrying to get ready for services and then wondered, “What’s the point?”

Let’s check out a couple of passages from the Bible and see if it offers guidance.

First, a true story. Except for my family, names have been changed to protect … the blessed.

Brent and I were asked to minister at a women’s retreat. Both of us and many other people had invested time in prayer before the retreat, but once it started, there was little free time to pray individually. We had to put the weekend in God’s hands.

The first evening a young woman I’ll call Anna slipped while descending from the choir loft.

She had known us for years, so it was natural for her to ask for anointing with oil and prayer for healing. (See James 5:13-15)

But God didn’t heal her. (Sigh.) So Anna just gritted her teeth and decided to plow on through the pain.

The next day Debbie, one of the participants, complained of a migraine. Our daughter Amber suggested that her Dad could anoint her and pray for healing.

Debbie followed through on the suggestion and was healed.

That evening I ran into my long-time friend, Kathy. As I hugged her she told me that she was afraid she had to go home. She was suffering from lower intestinal distress.

I didn’t stop to get my oil. I simply prayed for her healing right then and there.

Kathy stepped back and with wide eyes said, “Did you feel that?”

I hadn’t felt anything.

So Kathy told me she felt something like electricity go through her from the top of her head to her feet, and she was no longer sick.

Of course I had anointed her with expectation of healing, but I wasn’t in any particularly “holy” mood. I was busy going to and fro, but God had special plans.

The next morning I happened to sit next to Debbie’s sister, Darlene, at breakfast. She was serving on the team, too, but feared she’d have to leave for the same reason.

I didn’t do anything that would indicate that I was silently praying, but in just a moment she leaned back in her chair, looked at me with wide eyes, and said, “I felt that from my head to my toes. I’m not sick anymore!”

That afternoon the women had an opportunity to talk. Anna and a longtime friend admitted that they had resented one another for years.

After tearful hugs, Anna noticed that her back no longer hurt. God had healed her according to His timing.

Neither Brent nor I felt particularly holy or focused as God healed these people. We just showed up and let God do the rest.

In Luke 24:49 and 53 we’re told, “I am sending what my Father promised to you, so stay here in the city until he arrives, until you’re equipped with power from on high.” So “they spent all their time in the Temple praising God.” (MSG)

Shavuot is the Hebrew name for the festival of Pentecost. This year [in 2019], Pentecost will fall on Sunday, June 9. [This year, in 2023, Pentecost will fall on Sunday, May 28.] Are you excitedly anticipating the next step in His plan?

Rejoice! Worship! Praise God! Then, show up. Just show up, and He’ll take care of the rest.