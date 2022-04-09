FIEDLER: Remember the feast of Passover

Passover this year begins on the evening of Friday, April 15, with a festive meal. This feast is designed for everyone to participate in because one of the major points is for everyone to remember.

In Exodus 13:3, “Moses said to the people, ‘Remember this day, on which you came out from Egypt, out of the house of bondage.’” (TLV)

God wanted his people to remember what he did for us because he wanted us to remember him, who he is, and that he wants to have a relationship with us, even today, more than 3,000 years later.

You can read the whole story in the book of Exodus in the Bible. Moses told the pharaoh to release Israel. However, the pharaoh resisted God’s instructions, so God sent plagues to make his point.

Each of the plagues was a direct attack on Egypt’s gods. Finally, the people of Egypt worshipped the pharaohs, crowned from firstborn sons. But God warned that the Death Angel would kill any firstborn who was not in a household whose lintel was marked with the blood of a lamb.

The final blow against Egypt was to drown her chariots when the sea closed over them. With the power structure of Egypt shattered when they lost their pharaoh and chariots, Israel was poised to enter the Promised Land without fearing attack from the rear. If only we had listened.

But that’s a story for another night.

So that explains why Jewish people celebrate the Passover.

But what about other believers in the Bible? We can just read the story in the Bible. Other than that, what’s the big deal?

The Passover evening meal has so much to it that it is customary to follow a book called the Haggadah Seder. Just a quick perusal of Messianic Haggadahs (special directions for the telling of the Passover and order of the meal) on the internet will reveal many different versions, some of which are available free of charge online.

Let me encourage you to find a Messianic Haggadah Seder, such as a free one put out by Messianic Jewish Ministries. Embedded within you will discover much of the meaning of the items included in the Seder, or order, of the evening’s activities. By the first century CE, additional revelatory customs had become embedded in the celebration of this pivotal festival.

Especially, though, you will see the most crucial thing. Through his sacrificial death and resurrection, Jesus (or Yeshua, as he was called in Hebrew), willingly became our sacrifice for sin.

How awesome! The Son of God lay down his life for me!

If we grasp only one meaning from this meal, what can be more meaningful than this.

Susan Fiedler has served as co-pastor of congregation Beth Shalom. She can be emailed at bethshalom@charter.net.