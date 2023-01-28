FIEDLER | Our Chief Advocate

Have you ever found yourself watching “Law and Order” or “Judge Judy” only to be overwhelmed by an intense desire to have a fair legal system? Granted, we are blessed with a much more balanced legal system than most of the world. But even functioning at its best, there are innumerable unfair, or even grossly distorted, rulings made every day.

At least our justice system makes sure there is representation for both sides of an argument!

But wouldn’t it be wonderful if we had an all-knowing Judge sitting on the bench!

The Bible addresses just such a proceeding. In the book of Job, God takes the roles of both Judge and Advocate.

Job is being accused by his “friends” of hiding secret sins and refusing to admit and repent of them.

Job knew he had not committed the sins they were accusing him of, so he cried out to God to defend him. In Job 16:19 he declares, “Even now, behold, my witness is in heaven, and He who testifies for me [Hebrew transliteration “sahadi”] is on high.”

You might want to look that verse up in various translations to get a broader understanding of what’s being said. “Advocate” is used in several. But no matter which English word is used, we can be confident that the intended meaning is personal, as in an advocate for the accused. The wages of sin are death, after all, (Romans 6:23) so this court’s proceedings are serious!

“Praklit” is the transliteration of the Rabbinical term that was adopted from the Greek “parakletos”. Modern Hebrew uses “praklit” to indicate a solicitor or a legal counsel.

Maybe all of these unfamiliar words are a bit too confusing. But my point is that in the Tanakh (Old Testament) we see an example of God acting as both Advocate and Judge in His court of law.

Unlike any worldly prosecutor, God knows our sins completely. But He also has complete and deep mercy toward us. Abba, our Father, has the final say on whether or not sin has been committed. But we have our Advocate and Comforter, the Ruach HaKodesh (Holy Spirit) steadily by our side, and Yeshua Messiah (Jesus Christ) testifying that our debt to sin and death has been paid in full by His perfect sacrifice!

The Apostle John sought to reinforce deep truths as he drew near the end of his life. He knew we would sin. But he also knew that God’s plan was more powerful than any sin.

In 1 John 2:1, he reassures us. We have an Advocate with the Father. Those who seek to follow Him and His righteousness can have deep and abiding peace.

Shalom!