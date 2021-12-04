FIEDLER | O Come, O Come Emmanuel

In Chapter 22, God expands with this messianic prophecy. In Genesis 22:8, Abraham explains to Isaac that “God will provide himself a lamb” for the offering. And indeed he does, both then and many years later, in the sacrifice of Yeshua.

Once God chooses to work in a special way with Abraham, he stays faithful to his chosen offspring, Isaac and Jacob. He promises to bless their line with incredible numbers of children and multiple other blessings through the generations.

Later he chooses King David’s line to work through, and from him springs forth the Messiah himself.

In Isaiah 42 and 49 God describes His faithfulness to Israel (Zion) and His plan to save the whole earth. God’s plan was to bless Jews and Gentiles alike by working through the Jewish people!

God had this plan before the foundation of the world (see Matthew 13:35 and 25:34, among others) to bring salvation to all mankind.

And he worked through the patriarchs and the nation of Israel to produce the anointed One, the Messiah, and he has never forsaken them. (see Romans 11.)

The disciples obviously expected Yeshua to usher in his kingdom then. But don’t confuse delay with cancellation.