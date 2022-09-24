FIEDLER | Happy New Year!

Don’t worry; you didn’t lose three months in a moment. Tomorrow night begins the biblical festival of Rosh HaShanah. It literally means “The Head of the Year,” or New Year, in the Hebrew calendar.

It’s one of the most significant holy days in Judaism, leading up to Yom Kippur in ten days. Yom Kippur is considered the holiest day of the year by Jews.

In the Old Testament of the Bible (for Christians) or in the Tanakh (for Jews), God’s commandment to celebrate this holy day is given in Leviticus 23. In verses 24-25 we are told, “God said to Moses: ‘Tell the People of Israel, On the first day of the seventh month, set aside a day of rest, a sacred assembly — mark it with loud blasts on the ram’s horn. Don’t do any ordinary work. Offer a Fire-Gift to God.’” (MSG)

The ram’s horn (shofar) is blown 100 times on Rosh HaShanah. This piercing blast is most certainly designed to get our attention.

In the New Testament, we’re told more. In I Corinthians 15:52, Paul tells us, “It will take but a moment, the blink of an eye, at the final shofar. For the shofar will sound, and the dead will be raised to live forever, and we too will be changed.” (CJB)

I really look forward to that day. Imagine! No more sorrows. Truly awesome!

But what about now? Sometimes the fight against sin seems overwhelming, doesn’t it?

God doesn’t leave us hanging, though, without help. For all believers who accept Yeshua/Jesus as their savior, the Ruach HaKodesh, or Holy Spirit, is open to us to help us discern and choose righteousness.

Meanwhile, scriptures also support us in our struggles against sin. And the sages offer us wisdom, too. Maimonides counselled us to think small.

Huh?

Think over your own New Year’s resolutions. How many have you succeeded at? Were they the big, sweeping plans?

Probably not. But if, instead of resolving to lose 100 lbs. in 100 days, you decided to eat reasonably for a week, you probably had more hope of success.

After all, any great achievement is an amalgamation of many small successes.

The Hebrew calendar has something special planned next. After Rosh HaShanah, there are ten days, called the Days of Awe, until the next holy day, Yom Kippur. We spend ten days considering our actions of the past year. And then …

What a blessing to get a do-over!

Yom Kippur is the topic of another article. But meanwhile, consider joining other people who are analyzing their lives to see what needs to change.

And join us in committing to change, one little thing at a time.

And to all of you, Shana tovah! Happy New Year!