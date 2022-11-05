FIEDLER | First love

This most recent Passover, I had a simultaneously thrilling and humbling experience.

Brent was still ill, so he asked me to lead the seder. A seder with four active children participating, ages one to ten years old, is a loud, busy, and precious experience — just the way the Almighty planned it.

This celebration was so important that Adonai gave particular directions about it.

Read Exodus 12:26-27. He said, “Now when it happens that your children ask you, ‘What does this ceremony mean to you?’ You are to say, ‘It is the sacrifice of Adonai’s Passover, because He passed over the houses of Bnei-Yisrael in Egypt, when He struck down the Egyptians, but spared our households.’” (TLV)

Every year we are specifically to teach our children and grandchildren the story of the Exodus and of God’s deliverance of our forefathers, not in a church service, but at home.

This time were about halfway through the seder. I was recounting the dramatic rescue of Israel through the sea. As I retold the tale (as we had every year of their lives), Brenton said, “Cool!” Zeke said, “And the water came in and drowned them!” But 4-year-old Miriam didn’t say anything.

Instead, she looked at me, wide-eyed and open-mouthed in awe. For her, at her tender age, it was like hearing it for the first time.

She was blown away!

But what about us? Are we still in awe of this physical act that our Savior performed for the Israelites as a type of our spiritual salvation?

Or is it, “Oh, yeah. That again.” ?

In Revelation 2:4-5, our Savior reminds the church at Ephesus, “But this I have against you, that you have forsaken your first love. Remember then from where you have fallen. Repent and do the deeds you did at first. If not, I will come to you and remove your menorah from its place — unless you repent.” (TLV)

I was reminded of three things:

Each of us is commanded to take responsibility for teaching God’s truth to our households.

We can’t teach our children to have a precious excitement if we don’t have it ourselves.

Repetition is in God’s plan. In Leviticus 23 and Deuteronomy 16, he ordained a cycle of days of worship in order for us to remember!

Saturday night and Sunday, May 15-16, 2021, is Shavuot, or Pentecost, this year.

Will we teach it? Will we preach it? Will we keep it? Or will we just take note?

Let us observe this joyful day that celebrates the giving of the Holy Spirit. And may we feel and express with zeal our first love!