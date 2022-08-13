FIEDLER | An unexpected journey

Have you ever headed off on a journey with no idea of its length, the landmarks, or even how you’ll manage along the way?

Welcome to widowhood!

I just embarked on my trip a little over a month ago. Most of us widows or widowers find ourselves on this journey unexpectedly. Suddenly a spouse is gone, and no matter how well we have prepared, the actual event hits like a Mack truck.

Physically speaking, most of us who have lost a spouse are in an enormously better position than someone in the same situation in the time of Jesus/Yeshua. Just think of the circumstances we most likely would find ourselves in then! No regular paycheck. No opportunity for a job. No health insurance. Sudden isolation.

Unless a kind family member or close friend took us in, we could be looking destitution smack in the face.

That’s why the Bible refers to helping widows and orphans so often. Anyone in any time feels the loss of a spouse, a child, or a parent with great pain. But the vulnerability of almost anyone in that position in the first century was tragic.

Thankfully, most of us here and now have at least a partial umbrella. But even the most well-off can feel smothering isolation.

In fact there are many circumstances that can leave us feeling isolated and disoriented. The sudden loss of a job, a nasty diagnosis, or even (dare I say it?) the invasion of a pandemic, can leave us reeling and alone.

But take comfort! We are never totally alone.

God understands. He knew even biblical heroes needed encouragement! When Joshua was about to lead the children of Israel into the Promised Land, Moses told him in front of all the people in Deut.31:8, “Adonai—He is the One who goes before you. He will be with you. He will not fail you or abandon you. Do not fear or be dis-couraged.” (TLV)

Yeshua himself comforted his audience in Matt. 10:29-31. “Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them shall fall to the ground apart from your Father’s consent. But even the hairs of your head are all numbered. So do not fear; you are worth more than many sparrows.” (TLV)

If things up ahead appear frightening, remember the story of the Father of the Faithful, Abram (later, Abraham). Check out Genesis 12. God told him to get up and go.

No details. No idea of the journey’s length, or landmarks, or provision along the way.

But he packed up his bags and left.

None of us know the details of our trip, either. But take comfort! Abraham showed the way. So we know Who to trust!