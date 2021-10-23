FIEDLER | A word about faith

She, like so many of us, had thought that if we just pray and believe, our desire will come true.

But when we stop to think about it, we all know that people of faith, from Abraham on down, die in their faith. So we must trust that His will will be done.

When we study scripture and grow in our personal relationship with God, we see another facet of faith beyond believing He will deliver us from a trial.

Three faithful servants of the true God had a mature faith even as young men. When King Nebuchadnezzar threatened to throw them into a fiery furnace if they didn’t worship false gods, they boldly told him that their God was able to deliver them from the king and from the flames.

Yet their faith went beyond temporal deliverance. In Daniel 3:18 they went on to say that even if He didn’t deliver them the way that they hoped, they were still going to be faithful to the one, true God.

God may choose other ways to show His faithfulness besides short-term deliverance. But we still can trust in Him.

After all, we’ve read the end of the book and we know how it ends. Revelation 22:20 assures us, “Yes! I am coming soon! Amen!” (TLV)

Susan Fiedler has served as co-pastor of congregation Beth Shalom. She can be emailed at bethshalom@charter.net.