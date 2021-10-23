FIEDLER | A word about faith

Amen.
Oops! That’s supposed to go at the end, isn’t it?
What’s with this religious word? And where did it come from?
The first use of “amen” in the King James Version is in Numbers 5:22. This verse outlines an unusual ceremony whereby an accused wife could be vindicated or condemned.
In the ceremony the priest pronounces a curse on the woman if she has been unfaithful. Once these conditional curses were pronounced, the woman essentially took an oath of innocence by saying “Amen, amen.”
So just what does “amen” mean?
Our pronunciation of amen is derived the Hebrew letters for the word: aleph-mem-nun.
This root word means to be trustworthy, confirm, or support. And interestingly, the Hebrew word emunah, meaning “faith,” comes from the same root.
So when we say “amen” to something, we’re confirming it, equal to an affirmation of faith.
Frequently people will expect a particular event as a matter of faith. But if we have enough faith to move a mountain or heal a sick person, is that faith in the expected result of a believing prayer or in the Author of that faith?
Jill Biden, our first lady, recently shared that she lost faith when their son, Beau, died of brain cancer. She had prayed and prayed for his healing and had expected it. But when that healing didn’t come as expected, her faith in the Healer faltered.
She, like so many of us, had thought that if we just pray and believe, our desire will come true.
But when we stop to think about it, we all know that people of faith, from Abraham on down, die in their faith. So we must trust that His will will be done.
When we study scripture and grow in our personal relationship with God, we see another facet of faith beyond believing He will deliver us from a trial.
Three faithful servants of the true God had a mature faith even as young men. When King Nebuchadnezzar threatened to throw them into a fiery furnace if they didn’t worship false gods, they boldly told him that their God was able to deliver them from the king and from the flames.
Yet their faith went beyond temporal deliverance. In Daniel 3:18 they went on to say that even if He didn’t deliver them the way that they hoped, they were still going to be faithful to the one, true God.
God may choose other ways to show His faithfulness besides short-term deliverance. But we still can trust in Him.
After all, we’ve read the end of the book and we know how it ends. Revelation 22:20 assures us, “Yes! I am coming soon! Amen!” (TLV)
Susan Fiedler has served as co-pastor of congregation Beth Shalom. She can be emailed at bethshalom@charter.net.