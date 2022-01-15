FIEDLER | A seal of approval

Most people are familiar with the Star of David as a universal emblem of Judaism. Many people can identify the fish (or ichthus) as a banner for Christians. But have you seen an emblem that combines the two? And if so, what does it mean?

In the past two decades or so, such an emblem has grown considerably in popularity. It’s often referred to as the Messianic Seal or the grafted-in seal.

What are its origins, what is its meaning, and why are many mainstream Christians embracing this symbol as well?

The symbol I’m referring to has a menorah (seven-branched candlestick) on top of a triangle. That’s combined with another triangle whose sides continue down to produce the fish. Meanwhile, the intersection of the two triangles forms a Star of David in the center.

This symbol was discovered near the Temple Mount in Jerusalem in a building that appears to be an early “Christian” synagogue. I’ve put the word Christian in quotation marks because the believers who worshipped there would not have called themselves that.

Instead, they would have considered themselves to still be Jews, but Jews who were followers of Jesus of Nazareth as the promised Jewish Messiah. But is apparent by the inclusion of the fish that these were believers who had recognized that non-Jewish believers were accepted by Christ as equal inheritors of the promise of salvation.

Peter had been shown that both Jews and non-Jews had been accepted by God into the household of faith. (See all of Acts 10.)

This stupendous revelation meant that people did not have to convert to Judaism and undergo circumcision to be eligible for sonship in the household of God.

I can just imagine a very early believer doodling in the sand or on a clay tablet, eventually coming up with an inspired and inspiring symbol expressing just such a unity!

The symbol itself has layers of meaning. Among them, the menorah symbolizes the light that came to the world through the bloodline of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob — the Jews. But God’s original purpose was to bless all the world with the Messiah, not only Abraham’s physical descendants. (See Isaiah 9:1-8)

So the light (menorah) falls upon the Jews (Star of David) and is expressed through the believers of all nations (fish).

And an ever-increasing number of Christians are coming to an understanding of Romans 9-11, which shows us that when Israel’s eyes are opened, there will be unprecedented revival throughout the world. (See Romans 11:12.)

So all believers can wear with joy this grafted-in seal. Romans 11:16-24 makes it clear: all can be grafted in to the root of David (Yeshua/Jesus) so that all may be saved!

Susan Fiedler has served as co-pastor of congregation Beth Shalom. She can be emailed at bethshalom@charter.net.