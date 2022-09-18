Churches should be leading with love

It was the Saturday of the Pride Parade, and I went to the church, as is my custom, to finish up Sunday’s sermon.

When I arrived, there were several cars in the church parking lot, though, that isn’t unusual. Whenever there are events happening downtown, people frequently park in the First Baptist parking lot. And with the Pride Parade happening on State Street, I knew other cars would be there.

What was different, however, was that there were two cars parked at the very opposite end of the parking lot as far away from State Street as you can get. I saw two people, clearly there for the parade, standing outside their cars chatting. I thought nothing of it, went inside, and proceeded to finish my sermon. A couple of hours later, I walked back to my vehicle and noticed that the very same cars and very same people were still there. They hadn’t moved.

Wanting to make sure that everything was OK, I approached them. I told them that I had noticed they had been there for at least a couple of hours, and that I wanted to make sure they didn’t need any help.

“If you’re just hanging out, feel free to stay as long as you like. I just didn’t want to leave without asking if you needed some help first,” I told them.

Both of them were gracious and assured me that they didn’t need anything, but I could tell that they were shocked by my response. I don’t know if they expected me to tell them to leave or to preach to them about hellfire and damnation or what. But whatever they were expecting, it was clear that my response wasn’t it.

Hearing that they didn’t need anything, I wished them a good day, got in my car, and drove off. In my rearview mirror, I could see that they continued on with their conversation after metaphorically picking their jaws up off the ground. And then I wondered how we’ve gotten to the place as a society that others are surprised when church people are nice to them and offer to help.

I shared that story with a few folks later the next week, and I told them that we Baptists have an image problem.

At that, one of them, a faithful Presbyterian, spoke up, and he told me that while that may be true, Baptists aren’t the only ones with such a problem. He told me that his church put up a basketball goal on their church property as a way to be a good neighbor. They want to invite others from the neighborhood to feel welcome and to have a safe place to play. The church even provides basketballs and checks them regularly to make sure they’re properly inflated.

Sadly, people from the neighborhood won’t come play basketball when they see cars at the church. Then he added that one afternoon he was driving by the church and noticed people playing basketball, so he stopped to make sure everything was in good shape for them. He went to ask if the church could make any other improvements to the area so that more people could enjoy it, and the folks playing basketball told him that they thought he was going to ask them to leave.

The faithful Presbyterian is right. It isn’t just Baptists who have an image problem. The church at large has an image problem, and sadly, the problem is more than just image related. Even worse, the problem is largely self-inflicted.

If the church has an image problem in Appalachia, if it has an image problem in the Bible belt, imagine how it’s viewed in other parts of the country that are historically less church friendly. And imagine how much bigger that problem is becoming when you remember that the fastest growing groups in the United States are the “nones” and the “dones,” that is people who either claim that they have no religion or that they are done with it entirely.

While there is a myriad of reasons the church is viewed negatively by large swaths of the population, I’d argue that the biggest ones are because of our own behavior. According to the old adage, Baptists “don’t drink, smoke, or chew, or go with girls who do.”

While pithy and memorable, the adage suggests a sort of judgmentalism that people believe to be pervasive in the church.

Though many mainline denominations have embraced the role of science in society and the role of women in leadership positions in the life of the church (and First Baptist Bristol has, too – we’ve had women serving as deacons for nearly 50 years and we’ve hosted mobile COVID vaccination sites in our parking lot), the church, at large, is seen as anti-science and anti-women. And the reason so many believe that the church is anti-science and anti-women, the reason so many believe that the church is judgmental is because, sadly, many churches are. It’s hard to tell others you’re different or that “we’re not that kind of Baptist,” when they see so many examples to the contrary.

Churches, Baptists chief among them, have been quick to tell people about sin when we ought to be leading with love.

Rather than being anti-science, anti-women, anti-modernity, rather than being obsessed sin and judgment, hellfire and damnation, we ought to be obsessed with telling everyone we meet about the hope-filled, abundantly merciful, transformative love of Jesus Christ.

Somehow, a religion that follows the teachings of Jesus — the same Jesus who in Luke 4 said, ‘The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.” – is now viewed by large swaths of the population as being judgmental and hypocritical. It’s viewed as burdensome rather than liberating. It’s viewed as hateful rather than loving. And as a pastor, that breaks my heart.

The fact that anyone thinks such things, and even worse, the fact that people have been given ample reason to, is a glaring indictment on the church’s inability to love its neighbors as itself. As a pastor and church leader, I acknowledge that we have to do better. We have to lead with love. Thankfully, I can report that, at least here locally, some are.

Church leaders, particularly members of the Bristol Area Ministerial Alliance (BAMA), have worked to shut down the landfill. We’ve donated and raised money to purchase air purifiers to give to those most adversely affected by the dump and unable to afford them. We’ve met with and challenged city leaders to do more, and when they’ve made what we believe to be wise decisions, we’ve encouraged them.

Church leaders have also been instrumental in supporting the Family Promise Day Center for people currently experiencing homelessness. And though more is needed, we’ve sent funding, supplies, and volunteers to the Family Promise Day Center at the Salvation Army to ensure that it runs smoothly and helps as many people as possible. Additionally, local churches regularly support organizations like Bristol Faith in Action, the Haven of Rest, Healing Hands, and countless other non-profits that help poor people in this community.