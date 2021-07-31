Church signs make use of the power of a positive message

+26 Signs of the Times: Area church signs Send us your photos of creative sayings on church signs. Submit a high-resolution photo at HeraldCourier.com, and we will consider it for publ…

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Signs tell us when to stop and when to go. Signs tell us how fast we can drive, where we can and cannot park. Signs tell us where we can eat, sleep, walk, bike, run, and by all means, where we cannot step on the grass.

Helpful, all.

But signs often carry rays of hope, pleas of positivity, communications meant to burrow deep into our being and help people throughout their days. Churches oftentimes convey those missives from signs posted along roadsides and church entrances.

“Signs can be very important,” said William E. Houck, senior pastor of NorthStar Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. “They can be used to tell a story.”

For instance, First Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, typically employs scripture on its sign. Posted on a rather large and prominent sign along State Street, its current message indeed features a verse from the Bible: “Telling The Truth To Power,” which references 2 Samuel 11:26-12:13.

“Those are the titles of my sermons every week,” said Kris Aaron, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. “There’s something different every week.”