Church signs make use of the power of a positive message

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Signs tell us when to stop and when to go. Signs tell us how fast we can drive, where we can and cannot park. Signs tell us where we can eat, sleep, walk, bike, run, and by all means, where we cannot step on the grass.
But signs often carry rays of hope, pleas of positivity, communications meant to burrow deep into our being and help people throughout their days. Churches oftentimes convey those missives from signs posted along roadsides and church entrances.
“Signs can be very important,” said William E. Houck, senior pastor of NorthStar Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. “They can be used to tell a story.”
For instance, First Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, typically employs scripture on its sign. Posted on a rather large and prominent sign along State Street, its current message indeed features a verse from the Bible: “Telling The Truth To Power,” which references 2 Samuel 11:26-12:13.
“Those are the titles of my sermons every week,” said Kris Aaron, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. “There’s something different every week.”
Aaron added that given the proximity of First Baptist’s sign on State Street, he hopes that motorists will read, learn from, and perhaps seek to attend his church. Otherwise, he added, maybe someone will be inspired to pick up a Bible and read the passages.
“People are frequently surprised by what’s in scripture,” Aaron said. “One of my hopes with the sign and its messages is that they will learn about something they didn’t know was in scripture.”
Ultimately, as employed at First Baptist, their sign serves as an advertisement.
“I think the sign is immensely beneficial,” Aaron said. “It says: ‘They’re doing something there.’ It’s a direct sign to people who don’t go here that there’s something going on at First Baptist Bristol.”
Likewise could be said of the current message on the sign at Lee Street Baptist Church. Currently, they feature two signs. One proclaims: “Jesus Cares About You” and then: “Come Visit, Pray With Us!” Its straightforward message directly faces traffic along Mary Street in Bristol, Virginia.
But then look up. Lee Street Baptist’s bell tower, which had been installed at the historic church’s original location on Lee Street, rises beacon-like near the church’s entrance. Emblazoned near its top is a sign that echoes its smaller companion: “JESUS CARES.”
“I read somewhere that people remember 10% of what they hear, 50% of what they see, and 80% of what they do,” Houck said. “We’re pretty much in a visual age.”
One cannot help but see “THANK YOU GOD” when driving along King Mill Pike. Positioned near the roadside, the large sign has for several years greeted passersby to NorthStar Baptist Church.
Look closer. Tagged to NorthStar’s main sign, a verse from the Bible appeals to all who happen by the large church in Bristol, Virginia. Its message emanates from Psalms 23:1 “The Lord is My Shepherd. I Have All That I Need.”
“For the church sign, all we use is scripture,” Houck said. “What’s important is what God says.”
Houck’s message competes with an inundation of posts from dozens if not hundreds of signs with notes meant to appeal to the public. Within a couple of blinks of an eye’s drive from NorthStar Baptist, signs advertise such items for sale as real estate, lottery tickets and gasoline.
Succinctness coupled with accuracy of point, purpose and hope attach to NorthStar’s sign, Houck said. Ultimately, honesty must prevail when adorning a sign with a message.
“It takes me one thousand words to explain what it takes God five words to explain,” he said. “It’s clear. It’s succinct. This is God’s word.”
Aaron’s First Baptist Church competes for attention with perhaps the largest and certainly the most prominent sign in the region: Its location is located in the direct shadow of the historic Bristol sign.
Regardless, even on the darkest of nights and circumstances, he said that he intends to reach people.
“Salvation, that’s the goal,” Aaron said.
The point is to make a difference. Truth in words posted can convey laser beams of hope for the hopeless, balm for the hurting, light for the dark, salvation for the lost.
“We’re called to tell the truth,” Houck said. “I believe that if the message is accurate, it can be very powerful.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at citydesk@bristolnews.com.