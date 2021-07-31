 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Church signs make use of the power of a positive message
0 comments
alert
GETTING ATTENTION
SIGNS OF FAITH

Church signs make use of the power of a positive message

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Positive Messages-01

“Signs can be very important,” said William E. Houck, senior pastor of NorthStar Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia.

 TOM NETHERLAND | SPECIAL TO THE HERALD COURIER

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Signs tell us when to stop and when to go. Signs tell us how fast we can drive, where we can and cannot park. Signs tell us where we can eat, sleep, walk, bike, run, and by all means, where we cannot step on the grass.

Helpful, all.

Positive Messages-02

THANK YOU GOD: Drive along King Mill Pike in Bristol, Virginia, to see this welcoming sign at the border of the property of NorthStar Baptist Church.

But signs often carry rays of hope, pleas of positivity, communications meant to burrow deep into our being and help people throughout their days. Churches oftentimes convey those missives from signs posted along roadsides and church entrances.

“Signs can be very important,” said William E. Houck, senior pastor of NorthStar Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. “They can be used to tell a story.”

Positive Messages-03

Shakesville Church of Christ, located on King Mill Pike in Bristol, Virginia.

For instance, First Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, typically employs scripture on its sign. Posted on a rather large and prominent sign along State Street, its current message indeed features a verse from the Bible: “Telling The Truth To Power,” which references 2 Samuel 11:26-12:13.

“Those are the titles of my sermons every week,” said Kris Aaron, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. “There’s something different every week.”

Positive Messages-04

Bristol’s Turning Point Church of the Nazarene features its sign and message on the side of the church.

Aaron added that given the proximity of First Baptist’s sign on State Street, he hopes that motorists will read, learn from, and perhaps seek to attend his church. Otherwise, he added, maybe someone will be inspired to pick up a Bible and read the passages.

“People are frequently surprised by what’s in scripture,” Aaron said. “One of my hopes with the sign and its messages is that they will learn about something they didn’t know was in scripture.”

Ultimately, as employed at First Baptist, their sign serves as an advertisement.

Positive Messages-05

Historic Lee Street Baptist Church, located on Mary Street in Bristol, Virginia, informs that “Jesus Cares About You.”

“I think the sign is immensely beneficial,” Aaron said. “It says: ‘They’re doing something there.’ It’s a direct sign to people who don’t go here that there’s something going on at First Baptist Bristol.”

Likewise could be said of the current message on the sign at Lee Street Baptist Church. Currently, they feature two signs. One proclaims: “Jesus Cares About You” and then: “Come Visit, Pray With Us!” Its straightforward message directly faces traffic along Mary Street in Bristol, Virginia.

But then look up. Lee Street Baptist’s bell tower, which had been installed at the historic church’s original location on Lee Street, rises beacon-like near the church’s entrance. Emblazoned near its top is a sign that echoes its smaller companion: “JESUS CARES.”

Positive Messages-06

Look up to Lee Street Baptist’s bell tower for a reiteration: “Jesus Cares.”

“I read somewhere that people remember 10% of what they hear, 50% of what they see, and 80% of what they do,” Houck said. “We’re pretty much in a visual age.”

One cannot help but see “THANK YOU GOD” when driving along King Mill Pike. Positioned near the roadside, the large sign has for several years greeted passersby to NorthStar Baptist Church.

Positive Messages-07

Anchor Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, advises passersby to be mindful of their faith.

Look closer. Tagged to NorthStar’s main sign, a verse from the Bible appeals to all who happen by the large church in Bristol, Virginia. Its message emanates from Psalms 23:1 “The Lord is My Shepherd. I Have All That I Need.”

“For the church sign, all we use is scripture,” Houck said. “What’s important is what God says.”

Positive Messages-08

Messages posted on the sign at First Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, serve as titles of forthcoming sermons preached by its senior pastor, Kris Aaron.

Houck’s message competes with an inundation of posts from dozens if not hundreds of signs with notes meant to appeal to the public. Within a couple of blinks of an eye’s drive from NorthStar Baptist, signs advertise such items for sale as real estate, lottery tickets and gasoline.

Succinctness coupled with accuracy of point, purpose and hope attach to NorthStar’s sign, Houck said. Ultimately, honesty must prevail when adorning a sign with a message.

“It takes me one thousand words to explain what it takes God five words to explain,” he said. “It’s clear. It’s succinct. This is God’s word.”

Positive Messages-09

The current message at First Baptist Church of Bluff City encompasses freedom and faith.

Aaron’s First Baptist Church competes for attention with perhaps the largest and certainly the most prominent sign in the region: Its location is located in the direct shadow of the historic Bristol sign.

Regardless, even on the darkest of nights and circumstances, he said that he intends to reach people.

“Salvation, that’s the goal,” Aaron said.

The point is to make a difference. Truth in words posted can convey laser beams of hope for the hopeless, balm for the hurting, light for the dark, salvation for the lost.

“We’re called to tell the truth,” Houck said. “I believe that if the message is accurate, it can be very powerful.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at citydesk@bristolnews.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Remote learning brought some positive changes for students

Watch Now: Related Video

Remote learning brought some positive changes for students

Watch Now: Related Video

Remote learning brought some positive changes for students

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PLAYL: Transformed by a 4-year-old princess
Faith and Values

PLAYL: Transformed by a 4-year-old princess

Of course transforming someone by waving a wand is all a fairy tale, but there is someone who can bring a transformation to our lives by his grace and through our faith and prayers. His name is Jesus. When He is in our lives, things are different.

FIEDLER: Stand firm
Faith and Values

FIEDLER: Stand firm

Are you feeling your grip slipping just a little? Do you need your spirit awakened? Whatever your tradition, grab hold of Yeshua and don’t ever let go!Remember Ephesians 6:13, “Take up the full armor of God, so that you may resist when the times are evil … to stand firm.” (TLV)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts